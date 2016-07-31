Clubs news: July 30, 2016

<strong>Spice of Life</strong>

Spice of Life, a Broadway Revue, will return this year at 7 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at Kankakee High School. In its 32nd production, the show raises funds for Harbor House, Kankakee region's shelter for domestic violence victims and their families. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 815-932-0937 or at King Music in Bradley or Joy's Hallmark in Kankakee.

The show, "Broadway: Start to Finish," is a revue of show openings and finales of theater's most loved shows, including "Oklahoma," "Titanic," "Les Miserables," "Spamalot," "Wicked" and "Hamilton." Featured ensemble and soloists include Stacie Knefelcamp, Nate Krug, Becky Lowery, Seth Lowery, Deante Lewis, Jennie Benson, Dylan Harris and Barbi Brewer-Watson. The Narrators guiding the audience from show to show are Tyler McMahon and Aubrey Laluna.

New to this year's production is a choir made up of local singers. If you are interested in joining the Spice of Life choir, call Bonnie Brewer at 815-932-0937, email Barbi Brewer-Watson at Barbi0123@hotmail.com or visit Spice of Life on Facebook. Spice of Life has raised more than $205,000 for Harbor House from its 31 productions.

<strong>'Annie Jr.' auditions</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will hold "Annie Jr." auditions for children ages 6 to 16 beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, located at the KVTA Warehouse, 90 S. 3000E Road, Kankakee. (At the corner of Route 17 and Lowe Road.) Callbacks will be held at noon Aug. 6. Visit kvta.org to sign up for an audition time and to download the materials needed for the audition. For more information, email the director Shannon Woodruff at anniejrkvta@gmail.com.

<strong>Call for artists on autism spectrum</strong>

Merchant Street Gallery for Artists with Autism is calling artists to submit their work for their Letters show, featuring art that has words or letters in it. Applications are due Thursday. The art will be hung Aug. 8; the opening reception will be Aug. 12; and the show closes Oct. 8. Works may be in any medium, with a maximum size of 6-by-10-feet and must be original to the artist. The cost is $15 for up to five entries. If the entry is not accepted, fees will be returned.

Artists also can sell handmade crafts in the gallery's gift shop. Sixty percent of the selling price goes to the artist and 40 percent to the gallery. There is no limit to the number of items, but they must be approved and related to the show theme. For more information, call Janice Miller at 815-685-9057.

<strong>Vendors and crafters needed</strong>

The village of Peotone is calling for businesses, crafters and vendors to participate in the Peotone Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22. There will be no charge to participate for 207-U School District residents. Nonresidents will be asked to make a donation of $10 to Adopt A Soldier or Helping Hands (the local food pantry). Home businesses (such as Pampered Chef, Avon, etc.) will be accepted on a first-come, first-reserved basis to avoid duplication. All vendors will be responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, shelters, etc. Spaces are 12-feet wide by 17-feet deep. To reserve your spot, contact Nancy Cross at 708-917-0265 or sndcross@yahoo.com. Deadline is noon Oct. 5.

All vendors and crafters are asked to have candy to participate in the Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. To just participate in the Trunk or Treat portion of the day, call Tammy Cowger at 708-258-9586. There is no charge.

There also will be a community garage sale event. The normal fee for a garage sale will be waived by the village. To have your address listed, email sndcross@yahoo.com.

<strong>Wright In Kankakee Mother-Daughter Tea</strong>

Moms and daughters will enjoy the Enchanted Fairy Forest at Wright in Kankakee's Mother-Daughter Tea from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

There will be a gourmet lunch, desserts, tea and pink lemonade. Also featured will be a tour of the historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house, a visit from the Fairy Queen, who will entertain with songs and stories, face painting, photographs, raffle prizes and a gift bag for each girl.

Cost is $40 per mom and daughter; $15 for each additional guest. Girls are welcome to dress as fairies. Reservations are required; seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at wrightinkankakee.org or in the Bradley House gift shop. For more information, contact Karen Ward at 815-514-5976.

<strong>How to freeze-dry vegetables</strong>

Kankakee Kultivators invites all gardeners, cooks and other hobbyists to enjoy Edward Van Drunen, of Van Drunen Farms, and his presentation on "Freeze-drying Herbs and Vegetables." The event will begin with a light buffet lunch at noon on Aug. 11 at the Kankakee County Museum, followed by the club's business meeting and Van Drunen's program. Van Drunen Farms is one of the largest domestic herb growers and manufacturers of freeze-dried, drum-dried and value-added IQF products in the country.