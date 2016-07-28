Happenings listings for July 28, 2016

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, every other Monday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. On Wednesdays at Grapes and Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Todd Hazelrigg</strong>, 9 p.m.-midnight today, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5-8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band,</strong> 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell, Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Free admission.

<strong>Lollapalooza</strong>, today through Sunday, Grant Park in Chicago. For a lineup and more information, visit lollapalooza.com.

<strong>Foals</strong>, 10 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com. Lollapalooza after-show.

<strong>Cherub, Gibbz</strong>, 11 p.m. today, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $20. Lollapalooza after-show. For more information, visit jamusa.com/park-west.

<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Festival Square at Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. For band lineup and more information, visit merchantstreetmusicfest.com.

<strong>Carla Denise Stinson</strong>, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 575 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Back Paiges</strong>, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>First Jason, Mobile Deathcamp, The Unlawful</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Miranda Lambert</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Tower of Power</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles. For more information, visit oshows.com.

<strong>St. Lucia, Muna,</strong> 11 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $25. Lollapalooza after-show. For more information, visit jamusa.com/park-west/.

<strong>Dua Lipa</strong>, 10 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com. Lollapalooza after-show.

<strong>Five Seconds of Summer,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801 at 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Hillsong United,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Danny Seraphine (original drummer for Chicago),</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles. For more information, visit oshows.com.

<strong>Bloc Party,</strong> VHS Collection, 10 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com. Lollapalooza after-show.

<strong>Third Eye Blind, Dreamers</strong>, 11 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $30. Lollapalooza after-show. For more information, visit jamusa.com/park-west/.

<strong>Michale Graves, Mike Giese and Matt Yeagar</strong>, 11 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Shooter Jennings & Waymore's Outlaws</strong>, 5 p.m. Sunday, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles. For more information, visit oshows.com.

<strong>Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck</strong>, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas</strong>, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"The Book of Mormon,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 14, The Private Bank Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>"Schoolhouse Rock Live!"</strong> times vary through Aug. 28, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. Best suited for ages 3-13. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"War Paint,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 14, Albert Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"Between Riverside and Crazy,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 21, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>"The Angry Birds Movie,"</strong> Classic Cinemas' Wednesday Morning Movie Series, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $1. Doors open at 9 a.m.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Steve Byrne</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.

<strong>Warren B. Hall</strong>, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $15. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.