'Sweeney Todd' brings theater to a historic brick building downtown

<p class="MsoNormal">What used to be an empty lot in downtown Kankakee is now the setting for Acting Out Theatre Company's latest production: "Sweeney Todd."</p><p class="MsoNormal">Unlike typical theater productions, the stage for this musical will be outside. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs since no actual seating will be provided at the show, being performed Friday-Sunday at 356 E. Merchant St., behind the historic Telephone Building.</p><p class="MsoNormal">This is the first time Acting Out Theatre will perform a show in downtown Kankakee, which was just named the official "Arts and Entertainment District" of Kankakee County.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Bill Yohnka, director of economic development in downtown Kankakee, believes this production simply reaffirms the official naming.</p><p class="MsoNormal">"Having Acting Out do their show here is just another example of the kind of arts and entertainment that goes on in this area," Yohnka said.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Construction for the set began Memorial Day weekend and finally wrapped up this week.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Sharon Richardson, president of Acting Out and managing director of "Sweeney Todd," said the lot was an ideal location for many reasons. "What you're seeing in downtown Kankakee is a very old look, and we built the set off of that," she said.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Since the story of "Sweeney Todd" is set in 19th century London, the vintage look of the brick building behind the set was the perfect backdrop.</p><p class="MsoNormal">"It was almost like these buildings were waiting for us to stumble upon them," Richardson said.</p><p class="MsoNormal">The Telephone Building, which is owned by Deborah Small and her husband, Tom Small, executive vice president of Small Newspaper Group, and the adjacent Firestone Building, which is owned by the Daily Journal, are not only being used for their outside features though, but also as a functional space to store props, do hair and makeup, and draw power for lighting.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Kevin Norden, general manager of the Daily Journal, is proud to contribute. "We're happy to once again be partnering with Acting Out and local theater," he said.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Although having a musical production outdoors has its challenges, such as weather, Staging Director Jerry Cohagan believes the outdoor environment will be "architecturally interesting" and has "great payoff for an audience."</p><p class="MsoNormal">After their productions, Acting Out deconstructs their sets and salvages what they can for future shows, so seeing this performance take place in downtown Kankakee is an opportunity you won't want to miss.</p><p class="MsoNormal">"It's a cautionary tale that shows the cost of vengeance. It will keep you on the edge of your lawn chair," Cohagan said.</p>

<strong>What:</strong> Acting Out Theatre’s "Sweeney Todd," <strong><em>suggested for audiences 14 and older.</em></strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday- Sunday (rain dates July 25, 26). Gates open at 6:15 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

<strong>Where:</strong> Behind the Telephone Building, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee

<strong>Tickets:</strong> $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley; Joy's Hallmark, 17 Meadowview Center, Kankakee, or online at actingouttheatreco.org.