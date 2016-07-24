Community Calendar: July 23, 2016

Saturday, July 23

Pen Pal Party, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. Noon. Sign up for the Pen Pal Program. Write letters to our military members and enjoy edible S.T.E.A.M. projects.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Aroma Park American Legion Pig Roast, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee, 1 p.m. until sold out. $9 pig roast includes potato salad, baked beans and bread. Proceeds used for Aroma Park Legion Children's Fishing Derby.

Unique Seats Auction, Farmers Market, 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-685-9057. 8 to 11:30 a.m. KIFAR, Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors organizing event. Seats decorated by artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism. Twelve benches to be sold at a silent auction during the farmers market. All proceeds will support the programs of Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.

Tuesday, July 26

Art Happens Workshops, Wood with Art, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For families having a member with Autism, free Wood with Art Workshop 4:30 p.m.; snack 4:40 p.m.; demonstration and explanation of creating in wood 5:15 p.m. Create your part of a wood collage. 815-685-9057 or info@merchantstreetartgallery.org to reserve a space.

Wednesday, July 27

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Affordable Vaccines and Pet Wellness in Wilmington, 960 S. Water St. 4 to 7 p.m. Spay Illinois offers core vaccinations, one-year dog wellness package for $69, one-year cat wellness package for $30. Both include state-required, one-year rabies. Make appointment or learn more at 630-961-8000 or spayillinois.org. Discounts to pet owners on LINK or SSDI; mention when making appointment.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Friday, July 29

Manhattan Police and Fire Community Night, Manhattan's Central Park, South Park Road, Manhattan. 815-314-2303. Free family event showcasing emergency services and safety organizations. 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Gospel Sing Night, Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, 6 p.m. An old-time gospel sing, with Alan Lee and The Old Time Gospel Singers. Request a favorite song or just sing along. Dessert served for a donation. 815-468-1900.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, July 30

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Sunday, July 31

Holtz Memorial Junior/Adult Golf Outing, Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center, 7202 N. 4000E Road. 815-715-6731. Registration $50 per team, lunch at noon, shotgun tee times start at 1 p.m. from Family Tees, 9 Hole Modified Peoria Handicap Scoring, Flights by age-flight 6-7, flight 8-9, flight 10-12, flight 13-14 and flight 15-17; alternate shots, adult drives on 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9; junior drives on 2, 4, 6 and 8. Prizes and gifts for juniors.

Sunday, July 31 - Thurs., Aug. 4

Vacation Bible School at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. 5-8 p.m. For ages preschool - eighth grade. $15 per child includes meals Sun.-Wed. Bring a sack lunch on Thursday. 815-932-7515

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Computer Workshops at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St. $6/session due by July 29. Computer workshop, "Beyond Word," offered 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3-4. Learn Word as a simple desktop publishing program for creating signs, flyers and brochures. An understanding of Microsoft Word, the functions of the task bar and of the keyboard is required. Participants are asked to bring a thumb drive to class. 815-432-4544.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Key City Singalong, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278, keycitysingalong.com. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month. Free family-friendly event for all ages.

Friday, Aug. 5

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Clothing giveaway, Manteno Church of God, 9 a.m. to noon (rain or shine), 126 E. First St., east side of Illinois Route 50, Manteno, 815-263-9054. New and gently-used clothing, children's coats.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. 815-432-2215. Open 1 to 4 p.m. Catherine Williams' display of items from Austria and Germany.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Roper retirees, Paul's Place, Kankakee. 8:15 a.m. Roper retirees and former employees breakfast gathering, second Tuesday of each month.

Open Book, Feed Arts and Cultural Center in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. An open mic evening of stories and poetry. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Open Book is great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about your local writing community.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Computer Workshop at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St. $6/session due by July 29. Computer workshop, "Advanced email," offered 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10-11. Learn how to create formal email messages, proper "netiquette," inserting a variety of attachments, as well as opening and closing attachments. Basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, an established email account, a user name and password are required. 815-432-4544.

Friday, Aug. 12

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every third Thursday.

Friday, Aug. 19

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Sunday, Aug. 21

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Friday, Aug. 26

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.