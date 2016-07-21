Happenings listings for July 21, 2016

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, every other Monday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. On Wednesdays at Grapes and Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Todd Hazelrigg with Chicago Farmer</strong>, 9 p.m.-midnight today, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar musi</strong>c, 5-8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band,</strong> 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell, Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Free admission.

<strong>Bryan Adams</strong>, 8 p.m. today, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Tommy Holland & The Shuffle Kings</strong>, 9 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Back Paiges</strong>, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>The Last Vegas, Breathing Theory, Bad Influence</strong>, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>DJ Blake, Back in Time for the '80s party</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. No cover charge. Prize for the best '80s costume.

<strong>Culture Club</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Darryl Hall and John Oates</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Killer Queen, Queen tribute band</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles. For more information, visit oshows.com.

<strong>Vans Warped Tour</strong>, 11 a.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Steve Swigart</strong>, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801 at 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Split Decision</strong>, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Stampede Saloon, 77 N. Main Street, Manteno.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Chicago Blues Allstars,</strong> 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Killer Queen, Queen tribute band</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Star Plaza Theatre, Merrillville, Ind. Tickets: $23. For more information, visit starplazatheatre.com.

<strong>Kenny Rogers, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band</strong>, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Coldplay</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Julion Alvarez</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Nikki Hill</strong>, 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Longbranch Restaurant Beer Garden (in the village of L'Erable), 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Friends of the Blues show. Cover: $10. Food is available for purchase. For more information, call 815-694-9748.

<strong>Dave Rudolf (Family Beach Party),</strong> 7 p.m. Tuesday, Perry Farm Park Summer Concert Series, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Cost: $2 suggested donation. For more information, visit BTPD.org or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>Drake, Future</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, United Center, Chicago. Tickets: $49.50-$179.50. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Goo Goo Dolls,</strong> 7 p.m. Tuesday, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Diana Ross</strong>, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Theater</strong>

"<strong>Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,"</strong> 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, produced by Acting Out Theatre Company at Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>"The Book of Mormon,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 14, The Private Bank Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>"Schoolhouse Rock Live!"</strong> times vary through Aug. 28, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. Best suited for ages 3-13. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"War Paint,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 14, Albert Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"Between Riverside and Crazy,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 21, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>"Space Jam,"</strong> Classic Cinemas' Wednesday Morning Movie Series, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $1. Doors open at 9 a.m.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Laugh Til It Hurts, with Kory Smith, featuring David Sartoris and more</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Tom Cotter</strong>, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.