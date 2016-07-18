Blessings can lift you higher

<strong><em>"On awakening, bless the day, for it is already full of unseen good which your blessing will call forth; for to bless is to acknowledge the unlimited good that is embedded in the very texture of the universe and awaiting each and all.</em> ― Pierre Pradervand</strong>

During menopause, I went through a period of several health issues that required <strong>unpleasant tests and multiple visits to doctors and hospitals</strong>. During one particularly difficult test, a nurse mentioned to me that she advises patients to <strong>send blessings</strong> ahead of themselves before they go through such things. From that day forward, I have done so — <strong>with wonderful results.</strong>

Before I go to any doctor visit or medical procedure, I visualize <strong>white light from God</strong> coming into the top of my head (my crown chakra), filling my whole body with God's love and protection. Then I visualize a <strong>brilliant green light</strong> (which represents healing) going out from my heart, making a path from my house, through town and into the place I am going. I picture it enveloping every person I will meet. I "wrap" the hands of every nurse, physician or other medical worker in green light so that <strong>their touch will be healing</strong>. And I picture the green light staying with me until I get back home. Since I've started doing this, I have felt that every visit and procedure has gone very smoothly.

Some people bless others through prayer, some by sending <strong>Reiki energy to them</strong>, some by just feeling loving thoughts about them. Some people choose to express their blessings monetarily, such as <strong>prepaying someone's coffee or Christmas layaway.</strong> There are many good souls who remember to bring casseroles to their new neighbors or to a family who has suffered a loss. There are many ways to bless others, but the <strong>how is not as important as the why.</strong>

When we bless others, <strong>we attempt to lift them higher</strong> — but we also bless ourselves. By feeling <strong>loving thoughts for others</strong>, we open ourselves to more loving thoughts from the universe. When we increase the vibrational frequency of others, we also increase our own. It is the functionality of the <strong>Law of Attraction.</strong> When we focus on negative things, we draw negativity toward us. And when we focus on the positive (expressing gratitude, for example), we draw more positive things into our lives.

Blessing our food before eating not only expresses gratitude for what we have, but it also serves to focus us on the <strong>good the food brings to our bodies</strong>. Slowing down and actually tasting our food, eating more slowly — these changes help us to chew our food more thoroughly so that it breaks down better in our digestive system and helps us to eat an appropriate amount, thus improving what the food is doing for us.

<strong>The more we send blessings, the more we receive blessings.</strong> It can cost very little — just a few minutes of our attention and the intention to help others.

One day, while running errands with my mother, we kept seeing a couple — whom we recognized but didn't know — from her apartment complex. Four different stores, and we saw them in each one. Finally I commented to my mother about how strange it was, and she replied, <strong>"They must need our blessing."</strong>

So, I visualized <strong>big golden rain drops</strong> from heaven falling upon them, washing away all problems and worries that they might have. And I thought to them, "<strong>I free you with my blessing to go your own way."</strong> It was the last time we saw them. Ever. They must have moved out of the building and left town; we never saw them again. But at least I felt we left on good terms.