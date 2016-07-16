Take a flight crawl through Chicago Northside

The craft beer revolution has brought to Chicago so many breweries that I would take me months, perhaps years, to write up a rundown of each one. So instead of focusing on just one, I am featuring something of a pub crawl you can embark upon on the Northside. But instead of bars, you can try flights of fresh beers from the breweries directly. I charted this course personally to see if it was doable, and trust me this is well worth the trip. I did this brewery crawl during Chicago Craft Beer Week, so the atmosphere at each of these places was electric. Check out chicagos.beer for more information about each of these breweries: hours of operation, tour information and amenities.

Because we are south of the city, the easiest way is to start at the furthest north and work your way back south. I started at Empirical Brewing in the heart of Ravenswood, which is quickly becoming one of my favorite neighborhoods in the city. Empirical Brewing, 1801 W. Foster Ave., is the perfect neighborhood bar/taproom. It is comfortable. It is cozy. There is a couch, plenty of seating, and a pinball machine. There is plenty of space at the bar and easy to decipher menu overhead. One big perk is the ample parking. They had on a special Belgian flight called 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th law (a Belgian Single, Dubbel, Tripel and Quad), which is clever and fits into their sci-fi motif. The brewery also features rescued cats that actually help the brewery control its rodent problem. Don't worry — they cleared it with the city. Beers to try: Infinite IPA and Gamma Ray Wheat.

The next stop is Begyle Brewing, 1800 W. Cuyler Ave., which I am falling for fast. Begyle is a rising star in the Chicago craft beer scene. Their taproom is small and unassuming. They get their beer around to all the happening bars in the city and some of their bottles make it to the suburbs. The brewery usually has on plenty of beers you aren't going to find in bottles at Binny's. Be careful when you head this direction and make sure you are parking in the right spot: I got dinged outside the brewery with a parking ticket. Begyle also has a growler subscription plan of either 6 or 12 months, or a one, two and sixtel growler plan. Beers to try: Crash Landed, Free Bird and Flannel Pajamas.

Head on down to Dryhop Brewing, 3155 N. Broadway St., to Lakeview. This actually might be my favorite two blocks in the whole city with Dryhop, Reckless Records and Intellegensia Coffee right in a row. Dryhop features a number of hop-forward beer styles. I had Shark Meets Hipster Wheat IPA, which was the beer that stood out to me through this whole brewery run. Dryhop also features a number of guest taps at the brewpub and usually have a BrickStone offering. BrickStone and Dryhop have been paired up at 350 Brewfest Collabrewlette this year to brew a beer with a few specific ingredients selected at random. Dryhop would be a great place to grab a bite to eat on this trek. Parking can be a chore in this neighborhood so be patient here. Beer to try: Shark vs. Hipster

The last stop on this line is friends of the column Burnt City Brewing, 2747 N. Lincoln Ave. I love this place as the night cap on this run. Check out their new cans and branding as they rise out of the ashes of their former name Atlas Brewing and establish themselves in the city of the Great Fire as Burnt City Brewing. They have a fantastic food menu as well, so it's another great place to grab your dinner. Burnt City features a bowling alley inside so you have your dinner, drinks and entertainment all wrapped up in one stop here. Beers to try: Facemelter Hibiscus IPA and Retrofit Lime Radler.