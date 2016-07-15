Review of Steppenwolf's “Between Riverside and Crazy”

The country's issues of race and police hung over the opening of "Between Riverside and Crazy" at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre this past weekend.

Stephen Adly Guirgis' 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning play arrived after a week that included a shooting in Dallas that killed five police officers — as well as protests following two fatal police shootings of two black men, Philando Castile in St. Paul, Minn and Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La.

The play, meanwhile, centers on a 30-year black police veteran, "Pops" or Dad Washington, who is eight years into a lawsuit against the New York City police. While off duty, he had been shot six times by a white rookie police officer who said "nigger" before pulling the trigger.

Yet the Guirgis play doesn't reflect as much as it might on the issues of the day. There are no real attempts to answer the questions — historic and modern day — that swirl around race and police relations.

In fact, it is the complexity of the characters that matters more than any of the plot's lessons — something the playwright is known for in his past works, which include, "Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train" and "Our Lady of 121st Street."

Here is a basic summary: Washington (Eamonn Walker) lives in a Manhattan rent-controlled apartment with his ex-con son, Junior (James Vincent Meredith), the son's girlfriend, Lulu (Elena Flores), and a friend of his son, Oswaldo (Victor Almanzar), a recovering addict.

As we join these characters, we find out Washington lost his wife a little over a year ago, and his old police partner, Detective O'Connor (Audrey Francis) and her fiance, Lt. Caro (Tim Hopper) are stopping by for dinner with an underlying agenda to get Washington to settle his suit.

Director Yasen Peyankov, a Steppenwolf ensemble member, does a formidable job bringing this work to the stage. He, along with set designer Collette Pollard, create a world, in fact, that seems more real than its characters.

And the cast, led by Walker as Washington is, on the whole, stellar. Walker is wonderful as the angry, grizzled, often-drunk Washington, who also brings a sense of humor to what he does. You want to believe in this man.

He is backed by a strong ensemble, including an exceptional performance by Lily Mojekwu as the visiting Church Lady.

But it is the play itself that still gives me pause. The banter is captivating, and the emotion is raw, but I often stopped to consider the plausibility of characters and scenes. If a play leads the audience to consider whether it could happen or not, it's lost some of its power.

And more than once, I stopped to think: I can't see it. I just can't see it.

Yes, life often confronts you with a cast of characters you never counted on. But there is a randomness to the girlfriend, Lulu, and the roomie, Oswaldo, that just doesn't add up. It's difficult, also, to swallow the conversations between Caro and Washington, fast-paced and clever as they are.

But this is Steppenwolf, and there is never a wasted moment when you go there.

It is a play worth seeing — well-acted and staged and giving you a full plate of food for thought, even if the plot is flawed.

So I'd still recommend giving it a try — and I'd love to know what you think.

<em>Susy Schultz is a theater critic whose work occasionally appears in the Daily Journal.</em>

What: “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Where: Steppenwolf, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago

Run: Through Aug. 21.

Tickets: $20-$89

Info: Steppenwolf.org; 312-335-1650.