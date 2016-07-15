Artist turns hot glass into ethereal art

It is a hot, sticky, nearly 100-degree day, but David Lotton doesn't seemed fazed as he leans over a 2,000-degree oven in his open air workshop in Crete.

The air is heavy as a dozen people shuffle around the workshop, filled with several ovens, and Lotton is focused, making a paperweight to sell to Paperweight Collectors Association members, who are coming in to observe the next day.

"This is probably one of the most expensive arts, and you can't sit inside by the air conditioner and paint," Lotton said.

A glassblower for almost 40 years, he is showing his intricate glass vases, bowls, paperweights and sculptures at Sunday's Wright In Kankakee Fine Art Show & Sale, located at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. His work will sell anywhere from $20 to $1,500.

Lotton is not alone at Lotton Art Glass and Studios: He works alongside his brother, Daniel Lotton, who has presented at the show before, and Scott Bayless, a family friend.

But the whole thing was started by Charles Lotton, their father, a former beautician who tried his hand at glass blowing. In 1970, Charles built a furnace in a backyard shed and began blowing the glass from melted pop bottles. Now, at 83, he is still working the trade.

"As a family, our family is one of the best well known in glass," Lotton said, adding that his two brothers and their children all know the art form. It's developed into a three-generation family trade.

Lotton watched his father from the time he was a child, and began as his assistant at the age of 10. He created his first paperweight at 15.

Since then, his own two sons, Jerimiah and Joshua, have learned the family business, although neither work at the gallery currently.

"I just practiced for 30 or 40 years," Lotton said of his colorful, ethereal pieces. "You practice and then in the midst of practicing, you come up with a new design."

Over the years, he has developed both his own glass formula and style. He is known for a multi-layered sculpting style inspired by nature and his work often reflects floral designs.

That work has shown up in some popular places. He worked on glass lighting shades in two popular Frank Lloyd Wright houses: The Meyer-May House in Grand Rapids, Mich., and the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio in Oak Park. The location of this show and sale was the reason Lotton decided to participate.

<strong>Into the 'glory hole'</strong>

But in the shop, it doesn't seem so glamorous. Glassblowing is a lot of what it always has been. They create the glass with a lime-soda base in a large oven. It's an exact science to blend the exact color they want.

Then Lotton will use a blow pipe, a long metal pipe, to begin the long process of shaping the glass. The glass must be kept between 1,900 and 2,100 degrees while working, so it's often returned to the oven, called the "glory hole," to reheat.

As it comes out, the glass is then cooled by a wooden tool that has been soaked in water. It looks like a wooden stick that has a cup at the end of it, but as it glides across the glass, steam is created. This gives the glass smooth edges.

Flowers are created with small, pre-shaped little cylinders. They are heated by a co-worker, placed carefully on the heated glass, then it goes back into the oven. As they come out, the glass is bright orange, and Lotton can begin shaping them into layered flowers with a little tool similar to an awl.

The process repeats until the piece is the right design and perfectly shaped. Lotton finishes by signing his signature to the bottom.

"How I see it, I can teach you to be a craftsman, but I can't teach you to be an artist," Lotton said. "I think God makes an artist."

What: Wright In Kankakee Fine Art Show & Sale

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 17

Where: B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee

Details: There are 25 artists in the show. Admission is $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Moon Cookie Gallery, 285 S. Schuyler Ave., is offering souvenir posters featuring artwork by local painter Peggy Lecour for $25 or $20. You also can purchase advance tickets there. All proceeds from the show benefit the B. Harley Bradley House.

For more information: 815-295-2997, wikfineartshow.wordpress.com.