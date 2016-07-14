Movies: July 14, 2016

'The Infiltrator' — New

Associated Press says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) In 1986, federal agent Robert Mazur goes undercover to infiltrate the trafficking network of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. Gaining the confidence of Roberto Alcaino, Escobar's top lieutenant, Mazur must navigate a vicious criminal underworld where one wrong move could cost him everything. Rated R (127 mins.)

'Ghostbusters' — New

Tribune News Service says 3 of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) A paranormal researcher, a physicist, a nuclear engineer and a subway worker try to rid New York of ghosts that can possess humans. Rated PG-13 (116 mins.)

'The Secret Life of Pets'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) From the humans behind "Despicable Me." Ever wonder what your pets do when you're not home? Rated PG (91 mins.)

'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'

Tribune News Service says 1 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Meadowview) Mike and Dave are young, adventurous, fun-loving brothers who tend to get out of control at family gatherings. When their sister, Jeanie, reveals her Hawaiian wedding plans, the brothers place an ad on Craigslist for two respectable dates. Once they arrive on the island, however, Mike and Dave realize their companions are ready to get wild and party. Rated R (98 mins.)

'The Purge: Election Year'

Tribune News Service says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) As a young girl, Sen. Charlene Roan survived the annual night of lawlessness that took the lives of her family members. As a presidential candidate, Roan is determined to end the yearly tradition of bloodlust, but when her opponents hatch a deadly scheme, the senator finds herself trapped on the streets, just as the latest Purge gets underway. Rated R (109 mins.)

'The Legend of Tarzan'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Tarzan, having acclimated to life in London, is called back to his former home in the jungle to investigate the activities at a mining encampment. Rated PG-13 (110 mins.)

'The BFG'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 1 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Attracting the unwanted attention of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and other giants, Sophie and the 24-foot behemoth must convince Queen Victoria to help them get rid of all the bad giants once and for all. Rated PG (115 mins.)

'The Shallows'

Rotten Tomatoes says 73 percent.

(Meadowview) When Nancy is surfing near a secluded beach, she finds herself part of the feeding ground of a great white shark. Though stranded only 200 yards from shore, her survival proves to be the ultimate test of wills, requiring all of Nancy's ingenuity, resourcefulness and fortitude. Rated PG-13 (87 mins.)

'Independence Day: Resurgence'

Rotten Tomatoes says 45 percent.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare for the aliens' advanced and unprecedented force. Rated PG-13 (120 mins.)

'Central Intelligence'

Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Bullied as a teen for being overweight, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) shows up to his high school reunion as a fit and muscular CIA agent. He finds Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), a fast-talking accountant who misses his glory days as a popular athlete — and who Stone needs to help him save the compromised U.S. spy satellite system. Rated PG-13 (107 mins.)

'Finding Dory'

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview) The friendly-but-forgetful blue tang fish reunites with her loved ones, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. Rated PG (105 mins.)

'Now You See Me 2'

Daily Journal movie reviewer Pam Powell says 1 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) One year after outwitting the FBI and winning the public's adulation with their Robin Hood-style magic spectacles, the Four Horsemen resurface in hopes of exposing the unethical practices of a tech magnate. The man behind their vanishing act is none other than Walter Mabry (Daniel Radcliffe), a tech prodigy who threatens them into pulling off their most impossible heist yet. Rated PG-13 (129 mins.)