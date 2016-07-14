Happenings listings for July 14, 2016

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, every other Monday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. On Wednesdays at Grapes and Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>The Joe Moss Band</strong>, 7 p.m. today, The Longbranch Restaurant Beer Garden (in the village of L'Erable), 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Friends of the Blues show. Cover: $8. Food is available for purchase. For more information, call 815-694-9748.

<strong>BBQ Fest, featuring Saliva, Luxory Pork, Usual Chaos, Donnie Lee Strickland</strong>, 6:30 p.m. today, River Road Park, Kankakee. For more information, visit kvpd.com.

<strong>Todd Hazelrigg with John Till,</strong> 9 p.m.-midnight today, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5-8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell, Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>The Freddie Franken Group</strong>, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 575 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

<strong>7th Anomaly at Music in Manteno</strong>, 7-10 p.m. Friday, downtown Manteno.

<strong>BBQ Fest, featuring Vince Neil, Quiet Riot, Another Lost Year, Poison'd Crue,</strong> 6 p.m. Friday, River Road Park, Kankakee. For more information, visit kvpd.com.

<strong>Gone Country</strong>, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>ATM</strong>, 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Freddy Jones Band, Nine Days</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20-$25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>DJ</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. No cover charge.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>V103 Summer Block Party: Erykah Badu, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV and more,</strong> 6 p.m. Friday, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>KO Bossy, Memphis Wentworth</strong>, 4 p.m. Saturday, Tractors for a Cure cancer benefit, Second and Main streets, downtown Peotone.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801 at 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>BBQ Fest, featuring Frankie Ballard, Brothers Osborne, Sister C and mor</strong>e, 4 p.m. Saturday, River Road Park, Kankakee. For more information, visit kvpd.com.

<strong>Laid Back Festival featuring Gregg Allman</strong>, 4 p.m. Saturday, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Jonny Lang</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $39.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Tom Chapin and Friends</strong>, noon Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Sublime, Rome,</strong> 6:30 Sunday, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Lyle Lovett, Emmylou Harris</strong>, 7 p.m. Monday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Pirates Over 40 (Jimmy Buffett),</strong> 7 p.m. Tuesday, Perry Farm Park Summer Concert Series, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Cost: $2 suggested donation. For more information, visit BTPD.org or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>Heart with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Jennifer Lee Knuth</strong>, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Evil Horse Brewing Company, 1338 Main St., Crete. No cover.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"The Book of Mormon,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 14, The Private Bank Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>"Schoolhouse Rock Live!"</strong> times vary through Aug. 28, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. Best suited for ages 3-13. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"War Paint,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 14, Albert Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"Between Riverside and Crazy,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 21, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>35th annual Braidwood Lions Club Summerfest</strong>, Thursday-Sunday, Old Smokey City Park, Braidwood. Rides, games, free live entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit braidwoodlionsclub.org.

<strong>"Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip,"</strong> Classic Cinemas' Wednesday Morning Movie Series, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $1. Doors open at 9 a.m.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Brent Morin</strong>, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $19. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.