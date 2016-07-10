How to get the most out of your engagement photos

Summer is a time for new beginnings. When it comes to relationships, it's often a time for new milestones, like getting engaged.

Naturally, many couples document this exciting time in their lives. We've all seen them. Engagement photos tend to permeate the internet, especially on Facebook.

So when it comes time for you and your fiancé to show off the new ring, how do you make your photos stand out from the rest?

<strong>Step 1: Choosing a photographer</strong>

One of the keys to getting great photos is having a great photographer. With so many to choose from, this can be overwhelming.

It is important to pick a photographer with a style you enjoy. Make sure to select someone with a portfolio that showcases quality work and experience as well. Do not choose someone just because they are cheap.

<strong>Step 2: Get to know your photographer</strong>

Once you've chosen a photographer, sit down with him or her and get to know them. This will help with the process. If you and your fiancé feel more comfortable with the photographer before the actual photo shoot, the photographic results will appear more natural than they would if you meet them for the first time on the day of the shoot.

Lucas Fritch, a recent graduate of Olivet Nazarene University and portrait photographer with four years experience, recommends having couples fill out a questionnaire before getting photos taken.

"This way [the photographer] already has some knowledge and possibly common ground that can help the couple be at ease and comfortable," he said.

<strong>Step 3: Prepare for the occasion</strong>

Location. Location. Location. Pick a place that is significant to you and your fiancé. Avoid cliché locations like the beach or a field of daisies unless those are especially meaningful to you. Try going to the location you two first met. Where was your most memorable date? Where did he propose?

Also be aware of what you are wearing. Wayne Baranowski, owner of Wayba Productions with 30-plus years of photography experience, warns against couples dressing alike. It is important to wear outfits that compliment one another, not look exactly the same.

"Avoid shirts with large logos or writing on them — these can be distracting," he said.

Fritch suggests couples come to the session with a few outfits, both dressy and casual, to change into.

<strong>Step 4: Be creative</strong>

The easiest way to be creative and stand out from the crowd in your engagement session is to use props.

Many couples use banners or chalkboards to announce their wedding date in their photos, which is a great idea, but if you want to stand out, try putting a spin on this popular idea.

Baranowksi said that props should represent "things that are special to both of you, like biking, boating, running, a musical instrument or pets."

If sports brought you together, try writing the date on a baseball or basketball and hold it between the two of you. If you both like movies, put the date on a clapboard or film strip. Have your dog wear a sign with the date around his neck and pose with him between you.

<strong>Step 5: What not to do</strong>

Sometimes the most valuable tips are what you shouldn't do.

"Do not go into the engagement shoot without clarifying with the photographer what shots you are looking for. You cannot expect what you do not express," Fritch said.

And don't try to "pose." Be yourself and let the happiness of the moment show. Don't just focus on the camera; be sure to focus on your fiancé the most!