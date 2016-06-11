Community Calendar: June 11, 2016

Saturday, June 11

Garage sale to benefit the Alzheimer's Association and the Arthritis Foundation, all proceeds split between those two organizations. Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. 1645 Sunridge Drive, Bourbonnais.

Blood Drive, Wilmington Masonic Lodge 208, 311 N. Main St., Wilmington. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every donor receives a free lunch from the Masonic Lodge and a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Baskin Robbins. 815-509-7001.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Kick Off for Summer Reading Movie, "Kung Fu Panda 2," Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 11:30 a.m. There will be popcorn and lemonade, too.

Sunday, June 12

Community Picnic and Birdhouse Auction — Cheep Housing, a Parade of Birdhomes, Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. 815-929-1725. Free. 4 to 7 p.m., auction at 5 p.m. Community picnic and auction of 21 birdhouses designed and built by local civic organizations. Bring your picnic or buy refreshments. Proceeds to benefit Wright In Kankakee and participating groups.

Monday, June 13

Adult Email Basics, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 10:15 a.m. Learn how to do the basics of email: creating letters and attaching files are some of the skills that will be taught. If you do not have an email, the instructor will show you how to create a free email account. Call 815-939-1696 to register.

Monday, June 13 — Thursday June 16

Lego Robotics Summer Camp, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 1 to 4 p.m. $10. Kids in fourth through eighth grade design, build and program a robot using the Lego Mindstorm NXT Robotic kits and participate in a robotics challenge at the end of camp. Call 815-939-1696 to sign up.

Monday, June 13 — Friday, June 17

Day Camp, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For all children entering second through sixth grades. Crafts, games, Bible study, team building, nature study, a water day and camping skills. Lunch with snacks provided. To register, call 815-468-3275 or email administrator@firstpresmanteno.org.

Tuesday, June 14

Roper retirees, Paul's Place, Kankakee. Retirees and former employees breakfast gathering. 7:30 a.m., second Tuesday of each month.

Stay Thirsty — Dehydration and Hydration, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 6:30 p.m. Hear about powerful new methods to enhance performance and reduce injury through fluid intake. Call 815-939-1696 to register.

Grape Reads Book Discussion, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Skype session with Sara Gruen, author of "At the Water's Edge," a story of a privileged young woman who experiences an awakening during the devastation of World War II in a tiny village in the Scottish Highlands. Books can be placed on hold at lions-online.org or picked up on the first floor in the month before the discussion.

Open Book, Feed Arts & Cultural Center in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library, 259 S. Schuyler Ave. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. An open mic evening of stories and poetry. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Open Book is great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about your local writing community.

KVPD Summer Camp, Bird Park Quarry Building, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. 815-929-1885. $110 per week. Child must bring a sack lunch each day, as well as sunscreen, a water bottle and comfortable shoes. Youth divided into two age groups, 5-8 years and 9-12 years. No camp on July 4. Extra fees for early drop-off, late pick-up.

Wednesday, June 15

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

MS Support Group, 7 to 8 p.m., Riverside Medical Center Board Room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 815-933-8594. Meets the third Wednesday of every month.

Thursday, June 16

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every third Thursday.

Registration for Summer Reading Program, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Through June 18. 815-939-1696. Theme is Read For The Win! and includes activities, reading events and raffle tickets for minutes spent reading. Receive folder at registration.

June 16-18

Wilton Center Federated Church Rummage Sale, 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. 815-932-9917. Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Coloring for Adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 1 p.m. Bring your own coloring book and medium (colored pencils, markers or crayons) or use the library's colored pencils and coloring pages. Register at 815-939-1696.

Father's Day Craft, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 10:30 a.m. Make a special wind chime for dad. Free, all supplies provided. For children in kindergarten and older. Register at 815-939-1696.

Saturday, June 18

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Father and Child Lego Building, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 11 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2 p.m. For children in kindergarten and older. Call 815-939-1696 to sign up.

Sunday, June 19

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Ford County Fair, 329 E. Third St., Melvin. Fair begins with western horse show at 10 a.m. Fair continues through June 25. fordcountyfair.org.

Father's Day luncheon, Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Boat Club Road. Noon to 3 p.m. $18 for full-slab of barbecue ribs, $9 for half-slab of ribs, $9 for half-chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, roll, butter. 815-939-9478, 815-674-0052.

Tuesday, June 21

Kankakee Area Jaycees meeting, Legends Sportsplex, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. 815-780-2582. Monthly meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. The Jaycees are an internationally renowned leadership and management training organization geared toward equipping young adults to produce positive change. Open to the public.

Wednesday, June 22

Handling Health Care in a Crisis Situation, such as soon after a tornado hits. Free seminar. Kankakee Community College. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Includes why and when crisis standards of care might be necessary and how they will be applied. Also will cover the topics of allocation of scarce resources and ethical decision making with limited medical resources. Breakfast and lunch served.

Affordable Vaccines and Pet Wellness in Wilmington, 960 S. Water St. 4 to 7 p.m. Spay Illinois offers core vaccinations, one-year dog wellness package for $69, one-year cat wellness package for $30. Both include state-required, one-year rabies. Make appointment or learn more at 630-961-8000 or spayillinois.org. Discounts to pet owners on LINK or SSDI; mention when making appointment.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Friday, June 24

Free Financial Literacy, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Drive. Registration required at 815-936-0100. Options Center for Independent Living is offering this free class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fun, interactive class discussing finance basics such as savings, budgeting, credit and debt management, FICO scores and related topics.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, June 25

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Pen Pal Party, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. Noon. Sign up for the Pen Pal Program. Write letters to our military members and enjoy edible S.T.E.A.M. projects.

Sunday, June 26 — Saturday, July 2

STEM Camp at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais. $800 per person, scholarships available. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Camp hosted by Olivet's Walker School of Engineering. For high school students completing junior or senior year, as well as college transfer students. Three credit hours for successful completion. Info: jaerickson@olivet.edu, 815-939-3903, olivet.edu/stemcamp, bit.ly/1Nxxmg6.