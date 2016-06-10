Can magic please make this movie go away?

"Now You See Me: The Second Act" could have been "Now You See Me Again."

The sequel, starring most of the original cast, is basically a duplication of the 2013 original, with absolutely no thought and energy put into creating anything unique or genuine.

Now, that's not to say that the original was a brilliant masterpiece, but it was high-energy entertainment requiring little thought — pleasant escapism if you will. The only differences between the two films are a change in directors and Isla Fisher is replaced by Lizzy Caplan.

"Now You See Me 2" begins by giving us an update as to where all of the characters have been for the past 18 months. If you didn't see the first film, you aren't going to understand or care about the characters' motivations or history, which creates even less connection with the characters.

We find Thaddeus Bradley, the magic buster, behind bars as he was framed by The Four Horsemen. Revenge is apparently on his mind as he begins to orchestrate reasons for these egomaniacs to reconvene. Henley (Fisher) is replaced by Lula (Caplan), but her magical skills are neither amazing nor comedic. She just fills the female void with an additional pathetic and uninteresting attempt at romance with Jack Wilder (Dave Franco).

The Four Horsemen regroup under the auspices of revealing yet another scheister out to dupe the general population. However, the proverbial joke is on them as they find themselves in a no-win situation in China.

Meanwhile, back at headquarters, FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo) is pulling the wool over his co-workers' and boss' eyes to lead the performers. If this sounds convoluted, it is. Think of it as a constant shell game of characters and their true motivations.

The premise is simply preposterous, but if you saw the first film, you know that going into the theater. Like the first film, there is a lot of energy led by Jesse Eisenberg's quick-talking, snarky and condescending character, J. Daniel Atlas. Woody Harrelson's Merrit McKinney counterbalances Eisenberg with his sage outlook and sarcasm. Harrelson has two roles as he plays McKinney and his over-exaggeration of a twin brother. The over-the-top performance as the twin continues to place this film in the "joke" category. Caplan fills the female quota, but she doesn't seem to have a grasp on who her character is. Is she smart? Or are her comments really that ridiculous? She never knew and neither will we.

There is eye-catching action that works for a short period of time only because of good editing, but these scenes get lost in the sea of redundancy. Seeing a playing card tossed with precision and hidden with sleight of hand for 10 minutes just doesn't work. Sandwich this action in with the group's constant reminders that they are all of superior intellect and you have a very long and drawn-out film about running from the law and the bad guys.

"Now You See Me 2" has its funny moments with snappy repartee between Eisenberg's Atlas and Daniel Radcliffe's Walter Mabry, but there just isn't enough to keep you interested. The tricks are all overcooked creations that require extreme explanations. By the end of the film, you wish you could perform the trick of getting 2 hours and 9 minutes of your life back, but alas, you cannot. POOF! Your time and your money has disappeared!

1 out of 4 stars

