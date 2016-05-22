Family friendly Spring Break in Hamburg, Germany

Connected to the North Sea by the Elbe River, Hamburg is a major port city located in northern Germany. Shipping containers and cruise ships navigate into HafenCity, the port of Hamburg, bringing tourists and commerce into the region. Beyond the river, a complex network of manmade canals and tributaries bifurcate the city like bronchi in a human lung.

One of the most affluent cities in Europe, Hamburg's financial district is home to Berenberg Bank, the second oldest bank in the world. In modern times, the German city-state has attracted media and publishing companies, as well as shipbuilding subsidiary Blohm + Voss and aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

In fact, Airbus was how I "landed" in Hamburg this past March during my kid's elementary school spring break. When my sister, a Delivery Planner with the Airbus Final Assembly Line in Mobile, Ala., announced her upcoming European business trip, I scrambled for last-minute flights and inquired about sharing a hotel room for a several days.

Vacationing in Hamburg, Germany in March is a bit like heading to Michigan's Upper Peninsula for a beach vacation. The grass was dormant, the leaves were almost, but not quite, blooming, and we wore insulated rain jackets over three layers of t-shirts. While we had a lovely time, our vitamin D came in the form of a multivitamin. If you need a tan, try something closer to the equator.

<strong>Family fun</strong>

Traveling solo with my fourth-grade son, I was specifically interested in visiting attractions we both could enjoy. We started with two options located in the heart of the Speicherstadt, Hamburg's historic red brick warehouse district and recently designated UNESCO world heritage sight: Miniatur Wunderland and the International Maritime Museum.

Miniatur Wunderland houses the largest model railway in the world and attracts over 13 million visitors each year. My mind was boggled by the finite attention to detail and how similar the models are to their real-life counterparts. Displays range from key points of interest in Hamburg to the Grand Canyon and Cape Canaveral. Because this attraction is so popular, visitor entrance is timed; if you can, purchase your tickets online to guarantee a time that works within your schedule.

A calmer counterpart to Miniatur Wunderland is the International Maritime Museum, home to the world's largest collection of maritime artifacts. On display on nine different levels, or decks, my son's favorite exhibits were a massive model of the Queen Mary 2 made out of Legos on Deck 1 and the miniature model ships occupying nearly all of Deck 9. I, personally, learned quite a bit about modern-day merchant and passenger shipping on Deck 6.

While the Speicherstadt was a short walk from our hotel located near the Rathaus, the city's magnificent town hall, we used the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV) rapid transit system as our daily mode of transportation. HVV is comprised of 32 transport companies and operates an extensive system of rapid transit, regional transport, bus and ferry routes in Hamburg and surrounding areas.

Our visit to Hamburg coincided with the Hamburger Dom, or fair, which occurs three times each year: spring, summer and winter. Hamburger Dom is the largest fair in northern Germany and is located at Heiligengeistfeld car park near Millerntor-Stadion, home to the St. Pauli football (soccer) club. Wednesday is family day at the fair, with discounts on rides and games for everyone.

A note to parents, Heiligengeistfeld is just outside Hamburg's St. Pauli red-light district. Use your best judgment while walking along the Reeperbahn, a street teeming with adult entertainment and adult content.

However, traveling sans-child, I probably would have purchased a ticket for the Hamburg Prostitutes' Tour; a docent-led walking tour through the region that focuses on the history of prostitution, taboos of sex practices, clothing and other objects.

Before our trip was over, we found two more options for family fun. The first was the Emigration Museum BallinStadt, located south of the city in Vedel just off the S train line. BallinStadt is a medium-size museum that highlights the experience of five million people who emigrated from Europe by way of Hamburg.

Several school groups and other families were at the museum during our visit. Exhibits are interactive and kid friendly; English pamphlets and material are available. (Ask at the admission desk near the gift shop and café.)

<strong>Feed a llama a pickle</strong>

On the warmest and sunniest (but still chilly) day of our trip, we ventured north on the U train line in search of Tierpark Hagenbeck, Hamburg's nearly 50-acre zoo and aquarium. Admission options include just the zoo, just the aquarium or both. (We opted for the zoo only.)

Normally I don't get too excited about visiting zoo's in other places, but was intrigued by online reviews about the open air, cage-free enclosures we will probably never see in America. Near the main entrance we made a small donation for a bag of fresh vegetables used to feed animals at designated spots throughout the grounds. (If you've never fed a llama a pickle, you haven't truly lived.)

Zoo highlights were the massive playground area, probably swarming with happy children on a summer day, and the extensive indoor/outdoor exploration area with polar bears, walruses, king penguins and seals.

A destination we discovered just as the sun was setting on the last day was Planten un Blomen park, a large, 116-acre urban park popular for water-light concerts, public theatre and musical performances. As the name implies, the park encompasses the Old Botanical Garden of Hamburg, as well as bicycle paths, playground equipment and even a miniature golf course.

And, of course, don't forget to drink a beer, eat some schnitzel and consume copious amounts of chocolate and marzipan.