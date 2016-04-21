Moose Lodge grand reopening features two local bands

The Moose Lodge, a longtime area music and banquet hall venue, is celebrating its grand reopening this weekend, and everyone is invited

The Moose, at 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50) in Bradley is celebrating with two bands on Saturday. Kicking off the evening's festivities at 7 p.m. is baby boomer-generation favorites and Kankakee's own The Silhouettes. Split Decision will then take the stage for two hours, beginning at 9:30 p.m., featuring lead singer Heather Lynn, who earned the Best Female Vocalist Award at the recent 2016 Kankakee Area Music Awards.

There's no cover charge for Saturday's concert, which is open to the public.Doors open at 5 p.m., and there also will be some raffles.

"We're opening this up so the public knows what we're doing, and we're hoping to pick up a few new members," said Jerry Downs, who is a Moose Lodge board member, as well as one of the vocalists for The Silhouettes. "And we want to let people know it's available for parties."

The Moose completed a renovation earlier this year that encompassed replacing the roof as well as a remodel of the interior. New carpeting and a new dance floor was installed, and it was given a fresh coat of paint.

"It's a complete renovation of the banquet hall," Downs said. "Everything is new. We had some structural problems, and the insurance company stepped up with $200,000 in repairs."

The Moose hosts live music acts every Friday throughout the year, and it's also the venue for many of the Friends of the Blues shows. The Friends of the Blues are holding six of their shows at the Moose this spring and summer.

"There's a lot of elbow room and room to spread out," said James Walker, co-founder of the Friends of the Blues, who helps coordinate its dozen or so music events. "Some of the other venues we use are smaller, so the Moose helps us out quite a bit."

The Friends of the Blues events attract 150 or more people for its live blues music extravaganzas.

The Friends already have hosted two shows at the newly-renovated Moose, and Walker said fans really are enjoying the surroundings and appreciate the improvements. The total repair of the roof eliminated the need for support beams inside the hall that were obstructing some views.

"They put in the new carpeting, and carpeting helps with the acoustics," Walker said.

As with the Friends of the Blues shows, food and beverages will be available for purchase at Saturday's grand reopening concert. The Moose has a full kitchen that also is available for private parties. It's also having a Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8 that is open to the public.