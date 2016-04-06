Seed or sod? What to consider

Q: We need to renovate our lawn and we are deciding between seeding and laying down sod. We have a semi wooded lot and shade, so my question is, how do you know what type of grass seed is used to grow sod, and is it for sun or shade? — Limestone

A: Very good question. Nancy Tholen, of Tholen's Garden Center, tells me that most sod is a blend of bluegrass and thusly suited to full or mostly sun.

The good news is that their sod supplier has begun to grow some fescue blends for shade, and the bad news is that it sold out quickly. This being the case, they will no doubt grow more of it and it would be advisable to ask Tholen's for a call when they can get a supply of it again.

I probably don't need to remind you that any grass is difficult to grow in a wooded situation and that seed or sod, you likely will face this situation again and again. Switching to groundcovers that can take shade and wet soil may be wise in the areas where it is most difficult to grow grass. Lily of the valley, dead nettle (Lamium) and ajuga come to mind.

Q: I moved a good-sized cutleaf European beech tree three years ago, in the very early spring, when it was still dormant. It leafed out perfectly that spring, but has been sparsely leafed the last two springs. It is still pretty, but the notable difference in the number of leaves has me worried. Any thoughts? — Kankakee

A: I think the reason it leafed out well the first year after transplanting is because the leaf buds were already formed when it was moved. Then it became more sparsely leafed as it has struggled to adapt to the new location.

It may be a case of transplant shock and it could take a few years to recover. Make sure it is kept moist in times of drought and feed it with compost. If it continues to leaf out poorly over the next two years, I would assume it is not happy in that location. I hope it recovers fully over time; it is one of the more beautiful and long-lived trees.

Q: Two questions about trees. My husband wants to use a nail to hang a suet feeder to our big maple tree. Will that harm the tree, and should we use a small nail? Also, we lost a big ash tree on the terrace and my grandkids wanted to count the rings on the stump to see how old it was. Why were some of the rings larger or wider than others? — Ilene

A: No, it won't harm the tree to put the nail in it. The size of the nail doesn't really matter either. The cambium layer, that corky, brownish red layer just under the bark is where water and nutrients move up and down the tree from roots to leaves. You will only be interrupting a tiny portion of it, the diameter of the nail. The light colored wood inside functions only to support the tree.

That being said, I would not put a nail into the bark of a young, smooth-skinned tree as it may lead to a crack.

The reason some growth rings are wider than others is related to weather and growth. A good growth year, with plenty of rain, will produce more growth, and thusly a wider growth band. In fact, a few of the narrowest rings may indicate a year that started out with rain, followed by a summer-long drought and followed by a rainy fall, causing another growth spurt.

Q: I am looking for some tall, but narrow trees to plant along the back of my property. I don't have a lot of space, so I need something narrow. Also, there are power lines less than 10 feet from my property line. I was thinking that Bradford pears are compact and would fit. — Leslie

A: Please don't do that. "Bradford" is one of the cultivated varieties of ornamental pears called callery pears. It is by far the worst of the lot for splitting off large sections in wind storms, ice and early snows. I doubt you can even buy "Bradford" around here, except maybe at the big box stores.

There are better callery pears, but they are all relatively short-lived and can be prone to fungal and bacterial infections. I have a better idea. Call Tholen's and ask for some columnar European hornbeams. These are beautiful, grow pretty fast for a long-lived tree and retain a very slim profile. "Pinocchio" and "Franz Fontaine" are two very slim choices.

Make sure you ask for columnar and not pyramidal hornbeams, which are much fatter. If you can get young ones, more the better. They will settle in quickly and grow fast.