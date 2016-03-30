Lost ash trees mean less shade for flowers

Q: We lost two large ash trees this winter and I am concerned about how that may affect my perennial and shrub borders. The two trees gave plenty of shade to my beds and they will now be in full sun. I have hosta, hellebores, Solomon's seal, lily of the valley, toad lilies, heucheras and astilbe there. I also have a Japanese maple, boxwood, rhododendrons and a few oakleaf hydrangeas in this bed.

Also, my astilbe are three years old and they have not bloomed much. Do they take a long time to start blooming? — Melody

<p class="MsoNormal">A: You said that the trees came down in December, so the woody plants in your border have been exposed to the sun for several months now. That may cause some tissue death on the tips of the Japanese maple, and possibly the hydrangeas. I lost a Japanese maple to winter sunscald when my neighbors removed a large pin oak.

<p class="MsoNormal">The evergreen boxwood and rhododendrons may suffer some sunscald as well but should recover. As far as the perennials are concerned, most will be able to adapt to the sun if given enough water during dry spells. This will be especially important to the astilbe.

<p class="MsoNormal">With mulch and ample water, you will see which perennials thrive and which get burned up by the sun. Some may surprise you and do better, especially the astilbe, showing more bloom. Astilbe really like sun, as they grow naturally in wet meadows, but they need more water when grown in full sun. Wait a year before making any decisions about what to replace.

<p class="MsoNormal">Q: I found some seed packets for perennial flowers, and they were cheap, so I bought them. I have never grown perennials from seed, so I am wondering how long they will take to bloom. We have a wedding coming up in 2017, so I need my garden to look good and be in bloom that June. — Patricia

<p class="MsoNormal">A: Well, the first thing you should look for is perennials that bloom in June. Concentrate on those first. Some perennials will bloom from seed the first year. These include gloriosa daisies, agastache, flax, feverfew, balloon flower and verbena.

<p class="MsoNormal">Others take years. The longest-lived perennials like peony, hellebores, daylilies and iris take years to produce a bloom from seed. It can be great fun and a real money-saver to grow from seed, but it will take some time, skill and luck to create a garden this way.

<p class="MsoNormal">Also, seed-grown perennials can be variable and may not grow up to exhibit the colors or traits that you are expecting. Most of the highly desirable cultivars are grown from divisions that will produce plants identical to the parent plant. Bottom line is that you can't count on seed-grown perennials to be in bloom next June.

<p class="MsoNormal">June is a tricky month for perennial bloom. Just ask anyone who has been in the garden walk in June and they will tell you that June bloom is scarce. The abundant early bloomers of May are finishing in early June and the late summer stalwarts have not begun.

<p class="MsoNormal">Roses, lilies, late campanula, veronica and clematis are generally safe bets, but if it were me, I would plan on some beds of annuals and a few splashy urns filled with annual flowers to guarantee an abundant look.

<p class="MsoNormal">Q: I have three tall flower pots, given to me by a friend who moved. The tallest is 3 feet tall and seems to be made of some gray metal. They have no drainage holes and I am worried that they will get hot. My friend had them on her front porch where they were shaded all day, but I have all sun. Should I try them or pass them on? — No name

<p class="MsoNormal">A: If you love them, keep them. But you will need to make a few accommodations. The most important of these is drainage. If you can, have someone use a drill bit meant for metal to drill holes in the bottom that will be adequate as long as the bottoms do not rest flat to the ground or concrete. Wood shims underneath are perfect to make sure drainage holes are not sealed off.

<p class="MsoNormal">If you can't drill them, you will need to use plastic inserts, chosen to fit them. Filling the bottom third of the container with packing peanuts or other lightweight material is not an option because the top would be heavier, causing them to blow over in wind.

<p class="MsoNormal">Some metals heat up more than others and this could be a problem in full sun, burning the stems that touch the outside or cooking the roots. Set them out in full sun to see how hot they get. If they feel hot to the touch, use them in a place that gets afternoon shade.