A day in the "blessed city"

Similar to many of the smallish towns and villages that we passed following the Rhine and Main rivers, Seligenstadt is replete with colorful half-timbered houses along narrow and picturesque streets. Around the market place there are houses dating to the 15th century. At last count, 177 were listed on the town registry.

As a part of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Seligenstadt is home to an important treasure of history. Einhard (770-840 A.D.), the founder of Seligenstadt and biographer of Charlemagne, established the monastery of St. Marcellinus and Petrus in 834. Nowadays, it is one of the few almost completely preserved monastery complexes in the district of Hesse. The garden alone is more than seven acres.

<strong>The Enhard Basilica</strong>

With its rich red brick facade, the basilica houses many relics sent from Rome, one of the reasons it became a stop for pilgrims. The basilica anchors a corner of the grounds that includes an abbey for Benedictine monks (circa 830 A.D.) and a massive, walled garden created for the sole use of the Benedictine monks, but today feeds the poor as well. The abbey/monastery was abandoned in the early 19th century.

Thanks to volunteers, the garden continues to thrive. The crops grown are heirloom, meaning they are the same as those grown for the monks. There's a medicinal bed and a kitchen garden. Recently, flowers have been added to make it more appealing to tourists.

The monastery was the reason we decided to visit Seligenstadt, but we stayed to revel in the other wonders located in the city, one of Germany's oldest towns and located not an hour from bustling Frankfurt.

<strong>The year to visit Glaabsbräu Brewery</strong>

The privately owned brewery, Glaabs Brauerei, is one of the few breweries where the traditional open fermentation brewing is maintained. If ever there was a year to visit a German brewery, it is 2016.

Decreed in 1516, this year the Germany Beer Purity Law celebrates 400 years of strict enforcement throughout the country. Its modus operandi is in tandem with the Glaab Brewery that opened in 1744. At the very spot of current day production tours are open to the public.

Privately-owned by one family over nine generations, the Glaab process ensures its unique flavor by using its own spring water. Its heritage includes brewing a nonalcoholic Vitamalz Malzbier, consumed by as many young Germans as a breakfast drink, similar to orange juice is here at home.

The Glaab Brewery tour begins with a walk along a narrow lane in the red-roofed building complex. It is the oldest brewery in southern Hesse (central German state) and one of a few remaining in this part of the country.

On the tour, visitors can see beer in large vats while touring the fermentation cellars. Glaab makes a dozen different beers that are bottled in brown Buegel bottles (with swing caps). Sipping a sample of spigot beer in one of the cellars, I reminded myself that, centuries ago, Glaab was just an upstart craft brewery similar to those opening today all over the States — and one that surely demonstrated staying power. With its popularity, it has grown to be an institution.

<strong>Dine under the May pole</strong>

The towering May pole that honors traditional German trades anchors the center of the marketplace and serves as the emblematic center of the town. Many of the half-timbered houses-turned-businesses on the square date to the 16th century and are registered national monuments. We met our guide at the Einhardhause, where the official tours office is located. Step off tours are offered at 12:30 p.m. each Saturday.

Looking at the many half-timbered buildings, our guide tells us a Romeo-and-Juliet-like story about one smallish turret on the second floor of a corner building. The crests represent two families, which may or may not lead back to Charlemagne and his estranged daughter. Reportedly, when she "ran off" and was later found in Seligenstadt, he allegedly exclaimed: "Blessed be the place where I found my daughter again." Which also provides a reason for one of the town's taglines — blessed town; it also is called a lucky town.

After a walk along the paved trail that follows the Main River, we stopped for an ice cream on our way to a late lunch. The parlor is called Eiscafe Maintor. The shops creates a melange of homemade ice cream and other confectionaries. Find it only steps from the Main, in a former fishery that was built in the 1700s. The ice cream cafe opened in 1989.

We listened to and exchanged more stories about Seligenstadt while dining al fresco in the town square. Highlights of our day of touring lay in our sight: The entrance to the brewery that we had toured earlier; the May Pole, laded with the silhouettes of tradesman, towering over the square; and school groups retracing our steps to learn the heritage of this small corner of the world that they call home.

<strong>Seligenstadt:</strong> Considered a “blessed city” and one of luck and welfare. Close to Frankfurt, it is often a weekend getaway for the locals. In the beginning Seligenstadt was a stop on the Roman Road to Limes; in 260 A.D. the Roman fort in Seligenstadt was attacked and destroyed by Germanic tribes. seligenstadt.de

<strong>You should know:</strong> Passports are required. Bring a phrasebook to converse with locals; all guides are multi-lingual. If you are going to have a heir, Germany is the place to do it; German wines are world-renowned and available throughout the district.

<strong>German National Tourist Office:</strong> germany.travel

<strong>Glaabsbrau GmgH & Co.:</strong> glaabstraeu.de

<strong>Eiscafe Maintor:</strong> eiscafe-maintor.de