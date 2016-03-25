Super-feud falls flat

Superman and Batman have been a part of D.C. (Detective Comics, Inc.) since the late 1930s. Generally allies, these characters either fight evil-doers with superhuman powers or amazing intellect and skills.

The newest live action film, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," surprisingly pits one hero against the other — due to a lack of communication and Batman believing everything the media conveys. Yes, the sarcasm begins.

Much time, effort and energy of both men and the viewer is wasted upon not getting along or having a common goal. And when I say "much time," I mean 151 minutes, folks. That's 2 hours and 31 minutes of non-stop explosions, close-up, dizzying fight scenes and a constant auditory bombardment that may leave you hearing-impaired as you exit the theater.

"Batman v Superman," written by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer, stars Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman. The film gives viewers not familiar with the backstories all the information they need to understand the heroes' sad upbringings. We witness the slow-motion murder of Bruce Wayne's (Batman's) parents and get a glimpse into Clark Kent's (Superman's) life on the farm. If you're not an avid fan of D.C. (not to be confused with Marvel, as true fans will get angry with you), you'll still be able to follow why they have a few issues.

That brings us to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), generally the nemesis of Superman. Here, he takes on both superheroes with a psychotic and frenetic energy, pitting one hero against the other.

To say that the premise is entirely ridiculous is being kind. It is all action, all the time. And just when you want to hear a little dialogue and perhaps a little personality from these two — be careful what you wish for. The dialogue is just as ridiculous as the premise, but at least there's consistency.

There is a saving grace in newspaper editor Perry White (played by Laurence Fishburne), who brings a bit of levity to the film, reminiscent of the old-time '50s television series. Uttering his "headlines of the day" and references only fans will catch, Fishburne has fun and it's obvious. If only more of the film was like this, it would have been mildly entertaining.

There are other comedic scenes, but these are unintentional. Batman's gladiator workout with truck tires and chains really buff him up. Jeremy Irons is aptly cast as Alfred, but Amy Adam's talent is wasted in her portrayal of the lackluster Lois Lane. There also are a few cameos by characters I was clueless about, but other audience members seemed to recognize with fondness.

Casting Cavill and Affleck as Superman and Batman, respectively, is really underutilizing the talent of these two men. Were they cast for their looks, perhaps? If so, they do look great — able to stand and stare menacingly for prolonged periods of time. Well done.

That brings us to Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince, played by Gal Gadot. She is simply stunning physically, but there really isn't much more than that to judge. Her character isn't much more than an ally as she attempts to kill the beast who is wreaking havoc on Gotham.

Eisenberg's portrayal of Luthor is yet another saving grace in the film. His intensity and energy suit this brilliant and scheming lunatic who has a grudge against Superman.

This film is dark and foreboding with ominous music from start to finish. The CGI (computer-generated imagery) is amazing but nonstop. Paired with the continual explosions and fights, it completely desensitizes you to anything that happens in this film.

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" has an all-star cast that will underwhelm even fans of these D.C. heroes. The result of its prolonged and ridiculous premise, over-use of CGI and explosions and lack of any interesting characters? Boredom.

For parents wanting to take their kids, be warned of the PG-13 rating for some violence, gruesome scenes and bad language.

1 out of 4 stars

