Reel Talk: "Eye in the Sky"

<div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial;"><span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;">"Eye in the Sky" delivers an ethical military punch in the new thriller starring Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, and the late Alan Rickman. British Colonel Powell (Mirren), after 6 years of surveillance, has found high-listed terrorists set to congregate in one location. Her opportunity has arrived to capture these dangerous insurgents, but the “capture mission” quickly escalates to a “kill mission.” Using drone warfare and global military and political resources, the collateral damage must be carefully weighed when an innocent young girl enters the target zone.</span></div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial; min-height: 16px;"> </div><div style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0px;">"In war, truth is the first casualty" scrolls across the screen in the opening scene, setting the tone for upcoming events. We are hurtled from Nairobi to England to Nevada and Hawaii as we meet the characters who will decide the fate of the terrorists within a home as well as that of a little girl. Using high tech gadgets such as drones disguised as hummingbirds and beetles, remotely controlled to surveil the enemy, everyone can see with the utmost clarity what is happening. But what they cannot see is the future. </span><span style="font-size: 14px;">“</span><span style="font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0px;">Eye in the Sky</span><span style="font-size: 14px;">”</span><span style="font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0px;"> captures the human reluctance to determine the life and death of any person, but in particular the vitality of innocent bystanders or </span><span style="font-size: 14px;">“collateral damage</span><span style="font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0px;">." </span></span></div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial; min-height: 16px;"> </div><div style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0px;">"Eye in the Sky" is as close to combat as I hope to ever come. You are brought directly into a terrorist zone from the safety of your theater seat, much like the safety of the drone pilot’s chair. The film leaves a pit in your stomach as you witness each group argue the pros and cons of a strike with marked intensity throughout the film. With sweaty palms, an increase in your heart rate, and difficulty breathing deeply, your inner voice tries to work through the right answer. The difference between your chair and the pilot</span><span style="font-size: 14px;">’</span><span style="font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 0px;">s is the moral implications of the one who pulls the trigger. The mental process is harrowing as you cannot reverse the hands of time, once that trigger is pulled. It must be the right decision. Is following orders a must or do you use your own thought process? </span></span></div><p style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial;"><span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;"> </span></p><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial;"><span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;">The drama within this film could not have been any more complete thanks to the acting of this superlative cast. Casting Mirren as the no-nonsense British leader is refreshing. This “older” woman creates an intelligent and decisive character who demands and has obviously earned respect from those below her ranking. She’s strong, but still human and we see her struggle as she rationalizes her decisions and commands those to support her. Aaron shines as the morally conflicted pilot and Rickman's subtle but striking acting just adds to the intensity of this film. </span></div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial; min-height: 16px;"> </div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial;"><span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;">The script, written by Guy Hibbert, is tight with no wasted time. It’s a well-rounded story allowing you, the viewer, to consider the situation from all angles and all sides, including the legal, moral, political, and military aspects. Just when you think you know what you might do, another voice is heard from and sways you to think differently. “Eye in the Sky” not only gives you empathy for those that are making these daily and very consequential decisions on our behalf, but it makes you thankful you’re not in their shoes.</span></div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial; min-height: 16px;"> </div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial;"><span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;">“Eye in the Sky” is a thrilling current-day combat film that intelligently portrays the ethical and moral dilemmas of drone and terrorist warfare. </span>With stellar performance, the story is absolutely captivating. <span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;">It’s an “eye” opening film that raises more questions than it answers and will leave you breathless from the anxiety and internal guilt from your own justification of the events you witness. .</span></div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial; min-height: 16px;"> </div><div style="margin: 0px; font-size: 14px; font-family: Arial;"><span style="letter-spacing: 0.0px;">3 1/2 Stars (Caution: This is a violent film with gruesome images and concepts not intended for children)</span></div>