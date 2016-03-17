Happenings listings for March 17, 2016

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with Jolynne Keiser,</strong> every other Monday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Wednesdays at Grapes and Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Nate Boyce & Friends,</strong> bagpipes<strong>,</strong> 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-556-9463.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Big James & The Chicago Playboys,</strong> 9 p.m. Thursday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>DJ Lee</strong>, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Out on a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Back Paiges</strong>, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>Party with WWE legends Bushwacker Luke and The Honky Tonk Man</strong>, 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>DJ</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. No cover charge.

<strong>The Freddie Franken Group</strong>, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-556-9463.

<strong>Bad Influence</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday, BreakAway Bar, St. Patrick's party, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Grant Park After Party with KGB,</strong> 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Drunken Monkey, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Brit Floyd</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $23.50-$78.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Rick Springfield</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles. Tickets start at $59. For more information, visit oshows.com.

<strong>Chicago Blues All Stars</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland,</strong> 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801 at 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>TBA</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Open Jam Night with host Big Dog Merce</strong>r, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Drunken Monkey, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park.

<strong>Brian Fallon & The Crowes</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Bonnie Raitt,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $49.50-$85. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Paul,</strong> Monday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Adam Lambert, Alex Newell,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Vic Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit jamusa.com/the-vic.

<strong>Art Exhibit</strong>

<strong>The 27th annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition</strong>, through March 29 in the lower level art gallery in the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library at KCC. Gallery hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>Youth Art Exhibit</strong>, Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Exhibit will run through April 10.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"In a Little World of Our Own,"</strong> times vary through April 10, The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit irishtheatreofchicago.org.

<strong>"42nd Street,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>"The 39 Steps,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, Ind. For more information, visit theatreatthecenter.com or call 219-836-3255.

<strong>"Mind Over Chicago,"</strong> times vary through March 27, Apollo Theater Chicago. Tickets: $50. Student, military and group discounts are available. For more information, contact the Apollo Theater Chicago at 773-935-6100 or visit apollochicago.com.

<strong>"The Flick,"</strong> times vary through May 8, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>"2666,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>Winter Fest BBQ Cookout,</strong> 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Kohl Center ,435 E. Oak St., Kankakee. The Fest will include local restaurants including Bull's BBQ, Squeels on Wheels and Bennett-Curtis Catering. Cash bar, live music and entertainment featuring DJ Kerry starting at 11 a.m., Gone Country at 4:30 p.m. and 3AM Band at 8:30 p.m.. A special Kids Zone featuring an indoor inflatable playground, games, art projects and more will be open at 11 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 10 and younger are free. For more information, visit KohlCenterEvents.com or call 815-935-1136.

<strong>Ice skating</strong>, Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee. Public skating. For more information, visit icevalleycentre.com or call 815-939-1946.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Rob Schneider</strong>, 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33-38. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.