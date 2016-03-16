Cat loves her parakeet

Name: Katie

Age: 9 years old

Breed: Mix. I'm a rescue cat my family got from a cat shelter.

Her people and place of residence: Scott, Gina, Mia, Emery and grandma Maureen Antognoli, of Bourbonnais.

A little bit about me: I'm very lovable.

Favorite pastime: Emery dresses me up and rides me around in the stroller and I sit nice.

Tricks I can do: I let Mia's parakeet Zazu sit on my back.

