Club news: March 5, 2016

High school art exhibit

Students from 14 local schools have original artwork on display at the 27th annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.

The show runs through March 29 in the lower level art gallery in the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library at KCC. Gallery hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. On March 7-10, the gallery will close at 5 p.m.

A reception, awards presentation and jurors' critique will be held on the final evening of the exhibit, March 29. Awards in categories such as painting, black and white drawing/design, color drawing/design, photography/electronic imaging and 3-D design will be revealed at 7:15 p.m. Jurors are the KCC art faculty.

Applications for the $800 High School Art Exhibit Scholarship will be available for all participants in the show. The scholarship can be used for tuition, books and fees for any classes at KCC.

High schools participating in the exhibit are Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Central of Clifton High School, Cissna Park High School, Donovan High School, Grant Park High School, Herscher High School, Iroquois West High School, Kankakee High School, Manteno High School, Milford High School, Momence High School, Pontiac High School and St. Anne Community High School.

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators meeting</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators will meet at noon Thursday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Mark Snodgrass will discuss horticulture tips. Elizabeth Wagner will give a program on miniature designs in preparation for the Chicago Flower and Garden Center in May. Guests are welcome.

<strong>Kankakee Art League</strong>

The Kankakee Art League met Feb. 16 at the Liseux Pastoral Center in Kankakee. A presentation on digitizing images was given by Brenden Werz. He will show his work 6-10 p.m. June 18 at Feed Arts & Cultural Center in Kankakee. The next meeting will be March 15 at the Liseux Center. Members are bringing their work to be critiqued. Pat Cheffer and Peggy Lecour will lead the critique.

<strong>Youth symphony 'Musicians Showcase'</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra will hold its Musicians Showcase on March 11 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The fundraising event will feature KVYSO musicians performing solos and ensembles. Cost is $15 per person and $8 for children age 14 and younger. The event includes desserts, beverages and entertainment. A silent auction will be held prior to the performances. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are requested. For more information or reservations, call 815-334-7773.

<strong>'Sweeney Todd' auditions</strong>

Acting Out Theatre Co. will have auditions for "Sweeney Todd — Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. today at Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. The cast will be nine principal roles with a strong ensemble. There will be one male child role, aged 10-20; all other roles are for those older than 16.

Performances are July 22, 23 and 24 in downtown Kankakee. Rehearsals are on some weekends through mid-May.

To audition, prepare two songs for two different characters. Visit actingouttheatreco.org for selections. Arrive before start time. To expedite check-in at auditions, electronically submit an audition form and photo on the website. Callbacks will be 2 p.m. Sunday and consist of additional songs and character readings and pairings. Auditions are closed to spectators.

Cannot make the audition dates? Fill out an online audition form and send a video audition from song selections to sharonactingout@gmail.com.

<strong>'Heart of Art' show</strong>

• The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism's "Heart of Art" show will be open for viewing and purchase through April 9. Regular hours are noon-2 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Also open by reservation. The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information, contact Janice Miller at jmiller_etc@yahoo.com or 815-685-9057.

• Artist Denise Bilotto will teach a class on greeting card development 1- 3 p.m. March 21-24 at the Merchant Street Art Gallery at 356 E. Merchant St, Kankakee. Bilotto is certified in special education and has also worked with people with autism. The class will be taught in an autism-friendly manner. This is the first class to be taught at the new gallery, one of only three in the U.S. serving only people on the Autism spectrum.

She will teach rendering using markers and colored pencils, enhancing shading and drawing techniques and using ink and calligraphy to develop the artist's own penmanship style. The artists will work together to create greeting cards using their new skills.

Space will be reserved for people with autism until March 9 for $5. After that, registration fee will increase to $15 and registrations will be accepted from the public. All equipment and materials will be provided. The class is limited to 12. To register, contact Janice at 815-685-9057 or jmiller_etc@yahoo.com.

<strong>Vendors invited to Annual Rhubarb Festival</strong>

Vendors and community organizations may apply for a spot at the 26th annual Rhubarb Festival, scheduled 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15 on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum in Kankakee. Participants may sell merchandise and memberships, and have information to increase public knowledge about their community activities or how others can get involved. The fee is $50. Each organization must supply their own tent, tables, chairs and signage. Set-up starts at 8 a.m. and booth location is on a first-come, first-served basis. Food vendors must comply with Kankakee County EPA and Health Department licensing. For more information, call Julie White at 815-932-5279.