Visit Anne of Green Gables' hometown

A few years ago, Travel + Leisure magazine ranked Prince Edward Island as the Top Island in the Continental United States and Canada. Much credit for the honor gives a nod to the island's affinity for history, a good meal and toe-tapping music. And, I suspect, to early 20th-century author, Lucy Maud Montgomery, and her novel, "Anne of Green Gables."

When the best-seller was published in 1908, it was a curiosity. The story revolved around a young girl, Anne Shirley, when teenage novels were not high on any literary list.

It didn't take long for fans and the curious to make their way to Cavendish in search of the places in the book. These tours continue today, and Maud Montgomery's book remains No. 14 on the list of Top 100 Best-Ever Teen Novels.

<strong>Fiction comes to life</strong>

Parks Canada says two of the more enduring and most frequently visited historical sites in Prince Edward Island National Park are Green Gables Heritage Place and Dalvay-by-the-Sea National Historic Site.

At Green Gables Heritage Place, the staff handles all sorts of questions about Anne, the trails she explored and the house.

Green Gables, which once belonged to cousins of Maud Montgomery's grandfather, is the farm that inspired Anne's home. The property was acquired for inclusion in the national park in 1937 and portrays the lifestyle of many island families in the late 19th-century.

The Visitor Centre uses an audio-visual presentation called "What A Small Big World It Is" as an overview. Exhibits highlight the life and works of Montgomery, Green Gables and the national park.

Other interpretive displays are in the barn; these cover the history of Cavendish and farm life of the time. The house also is open and restored with furnishings of the period.

Summer visitors are in luck, as tours are offered from May to October. The tours highlight the area and explain its significance to the author. Costumed interpreters play the author and her characters at the fictional "Avonlea" village. Hop on one of the wagon rides or window shop along the main street — and hopefully come across an interpreter for a conversation about their role in the book. With any luck, you might encounter Anne herself.

Dalvay-by-the-Sea was constructed in 1896 by Alexander MacDonald, an American oil industrialist and once president of Standard Oil Company with John D. Rockefeller, as a large Victorian summer retreat.

Named after his boyhood home in Scotland, today it is used as a hotel and dining room. It was the site of a reception for Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during their royal honeymoon tour. It was commemorated as a national historic site in 1994 because of its architectural significance.

Dalvay also was featured as the "White Sands Hotel" in the film "Anne of Green Gables" and again in the "Road to Avonlea" series.

Finally, a highlight of any visit to Prince Edward Island is a viewing of the musical based on the beloved, redheaded orphan. "Anne of Green Gables — The Musical" is the longest running musical in the history of Canada.

<strong>Green Gables Heritage Place:</strong> The Parks Canada site is located 18 miles from Charlottetown. Entrance fee is based on the time of year: In season, $7.80 adults and $3.90 children; shoulder season, $6.90 adults and $3.15 children; off season, $3.90 adults and $1.90 children, all in Canadian dollars. Click through to Green Gables Heritage Place at pc.gc.ca.

<strong>Prince Edward Island:</strong> For tourism information, visit tourismpei.com.

<strong>Travel tips:</strong> Passports required when traveling to Canada. U.S. dollar is at a favorable exchange rate.

<strong>INFOBOX: What to know about 'Anne of Green Gables'</strong>

<strong>The characters:</strong> 11-year-old orphan Anne Shirley (That's Anne with an 'E'!) is adopted by middle-aged brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert.

<strong>The setting:</strong> Matthew and Marilla live at Green Gables Farm in the small town of Cavendish on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

<strong>The story:</strong> Written before World War I, the young heroine captures the hearts of readers of all ages. When Anne is adopted to help on the farm, the plot thickens as the Matthew and Marilla had expected a young boy. Spoiler alert: Anne gets to stay. More than 50 million copies of the book have been sold.

<strong>The author:</strong> Raised on Prince Edward Island, Lucy Maud-Montgomery was recognized as a person of national historic significance by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada shortly after her death in 1942.