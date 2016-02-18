Happenings listings for Feb.18, 2016

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>DJ Lee</strong>, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Out on a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Gone Country</strong>, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>Bone Jugs & Harmony, Jeremy McConnaha</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Bonnie "Prince" Billy</strong>, 8 p.m. Thursday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30 at the door. For more information, visit jamusa.com/the-vic.

<strong>Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel</strong>, 9 p.m. Thursday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Nick Galik & The Gamblers</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>DJ</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. No cover charge.

<strong>Lupe Carroll,</strong> 7-10 p.m. Friday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-556-9463.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Slayer, Testament, Carcass</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $50.50. For more information, visit jamusa.com/riviera-theatre/.

<strong>Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials</strong>, Alligator Records recording artist, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rosa's Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Tickets: $15-$20. For more information, visit rosaslounge.com.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801 at 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band,</strong> 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Poison'd Crue, Brandon Gibbs</strong>, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Naughty by Nature</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Jason Isbell</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $39.50-$49.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Creedence Clearwater Revisited</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles. Tickets start at $59. For more information, visit oshows.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Paul</strong>, Monday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Godspell,"</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee Junior High auditorium, 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee. Presented by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. Tickets: $17 adults, $14 seniors (65 and older) and students. For more information, visit KVTA.org.

<strong>"Sondheim on Sondheim,"</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, University Park. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit govst.edu.

<strong>"The 39 Steps,"</strong> times vary through March 20, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, Ind. For more information, visit theatreatthecenter.com or call 219-836-3255.

<strong>"Byhalia, MIssissippi,"</strong> 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Visit thenewcolony.org for tickets.

<strong>"Le Switch,"</strong> 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets: $35 adults, $20 students and seniors. Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available at aboutfacetheatre.org, by calling 773-404-7336 or in person at Theater Wit box office.

<strong>"Mind Over Chicago,"</strong> times vary through March 27, Apollo Theater Chicago. Tickets: $50. Student, military and group discounts are available. For more information, contact the Apollo Theater Chicago at 773-935-6100 or visit apollochicago.com.

<strong>"The Glass Menagerie,"</strong> times vary through March 6, The Den Theatre (main stage), 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For tickets, visit the-hypocrites.com.

<strong>"Mothers & Sons,"</strong> times vary through Feb. 27, Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. For more information, visit northlight.org or call 847-673-6300.

<strong>"Another Word for Beauty,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"Beautiful — The Carole King Musical," t</strong>imes vary through Sunday, Oriental Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Art Exhibits</strong>

<strong>Photography Exhibit,</strong> Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, Presence Heritage Village, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Exhibit runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon weekends through Feb. 25. For more information, call 815-939-4506.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>Ice skating,</strong> Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee. Public skating. For more information, visit icevalleycentre.com or call 815-939-1946.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Bobby Lee,</strong> 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets $28. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.