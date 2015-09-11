Merchant Street Art Gallery unveils new exhibit

"My autism does not impede my artistic endeavors," wrote Jarrett Sekosky, of Decatur, in his artist statement at the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism show soft opening and meet and greet Thursday night.

Sekosky was one of four artists who displayed their work. Others were Jovan Ponnambalam, of Bourbonnais, Jonathan Small, of Kankakee, and Julia Mohler, of Kankakee.

Located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the building is known historically as the Telephone Building, and has been renovated to become a beautiful art gallery, another sign of growth in the new Kankakee Art and Entertainment District.

On Thursday, the first floor was transformed by easels exhibiting 15 paintings, drawings, sketches and sculptures. Soft music played in the background while children peered at art and visitors chatted.

It was chance to dress up, enjoy art and, for the artists, a confidence boost. The exhibit is just the first step in accomplishing the gallery's mission to advance the careers of American artists with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by presenting high-quality works of art to the public.

"That's how God gave me the gift as an artist," said Mohler, 19, as she showed off a drawing of an Asian doll her mother gave her, next to a chest given to her by her grandfather. Mohler is of Vietnamese decent, and says family is one of her biggest inspirations.

Exhibits like these give people with autism a chance to bloom into their potential, said Susan Mohler, Julia's grandmother. "If we don't give them a chance to have their outlet, what good are we doing?"

Upstairs, in a private studio, there is a table and chairs set up for the artists. The goal was to create an autism-friendly environment, where the artists could relax before or after the exhibit.

"[Artists with autism] need to know they have potential to make something of their life," said Janice Miller, of the Merchant Street Gallery and president of the Community Arts Council. "It gives them self esteem."

She added that one of the future goals of the gallery is to provide more opportunities for building skills, including giving access to experts and classes. She encourages all national, professional and amateur artists with autism to submit their works of art for future shows.

The exhibit is open between noon and 2 p.m. on Fridays and between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays now through Oct. 12. The gallery also be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, during the Fall Art Stroll, and from noon-2 p.m. Columbus Day. It also is open by appointment for groups or individuals. Call 815-685-9057 to make arrangements or visit facebook.com/ArtistsWithAutism15 for more information.