Star of that famous ad could be subject of new musical

CHICAGO — Inside the sumptuous and stylish living room of a downtown apartment with a spectacular view east to Lake Michigan, two people sit on a bench in front of a shimmering black grand piano.

One of them, a young man named Geoff Shell, plays the piano and sings while the other person, an older woman named Marlene Necheles, simply smiles.

"We are brawny and strong

"We know cattle from short to long

"We look at Clara and wonder how a lady so small

"Created such a media storm about meat"

This song, which is titled "Cattlemen," is one of 30-some tunes that Shell and Necheles have crafted over the last three years to celebrate the life and times of Clara Peller, a most unlikely but unforgettable star, ever famous for three words: "Where's the beef?"

They were first uttered for public consumption on Jan. 10, 1984, in a national television commercial for Wendy's International Inc. The words and the woman quickly became deeply and durably embedded into our culture and language.

Necheles is Peller's daughter. In 2010, two years after her mother's death at 86, she wrote a book, "Clara Peller: An American Icon." In the book she writes: "Absolute strangers came up to Clara and told her their dreams. She was a powerful mother figure that people loved. People told her she reminded them of a special loved one."

Shell is a thoughtful and talented musician with a lengthy list of activities and credits (geoffshell.com ) that, to date, does not include a Broadway musical.

But that's the idea: a full-length musical called "Clara and the Beef."

Before you scoff, know that hit musicals have been based on seemingly thinner stuff: teenagers on the Northwest Side of Chicago? ("Grease.")

Says Necheles, "This is a musical based on the exploration of what it means to be famous and how people react to that fame."

Says Shell: "In essence it focuses on a person I believe to have been the first reality TV star, a regular person who became famous basically by being herself."

Shell and Necheles met through a mutual friend.

"I got a voicemail from Marlene asking if we could talk about a possible musical about her mom," says Shell. "I was intrigued and thrilled. I knew who Clara Peller was."

He was a toddler when the "WTB" commercials were on TV but he grew to be such a fan of the '80s and '90s that he founded a website, RadUniverse.com, to celebrate those decades.

Necheles knew music, too. Having a bachelor's degree in English from Roosevelt University and master's degrees in education and social service administration from the University of Chicago, she spent her career as an educator. She also managed her mother's career. After retiring she wrote her book and then joined Midwest New Musicals, participating in its workshops and collaborating with two fellow students on a short play.

"She can tell a great story," Shell says. "I want to honor her lyrics."

She wrote those lyrics, he the music. They collaborated on the script — 48-pages of sharp dialogue peppered with songs.

The aforementioned "Cattlemen" is based on the day the American Cattle Association invited Peller to be its honored guest at its annual convention.

Then there's the title song, "Clara and the Beef."

"A juicy burger is what I like

"A little burger on a big bun wouldn't be right

"People deserve a special treat

"Let's give them a burger with lots of meat"

But it's not all played for laughs or mere nostalgia. "Bill's Story" is about the husband who left Peller for another woman after eight years of marriage, leaving her with two young children.

"I began to stray and I would pay.

"My job and family were forgotten each day"

"There is a lot more to my mother's story than people know," says Necheles.

In short, this was Clara Peller: born in Russia, the youngest of eight children; came here as a child; married at 20, divorced and raised two children as a single mom; went to beauty school and eventually operated her own salons in the Loop and later on the North Side; rented rooms in the building in which she lived; after turning 80 started doing a bit of commercial work for local director Joel Sedelmaier and then . . .

And then the lightning struck: The 4-foot-11 Peller appeared in the Wendy's ads, an appealingly crusty old lady who smacked the counters of neighborhood hamburger joints with her hand and demanded to know — well, you know.

And that is when the whirlwind began: She was a guest on all sorts of TV shows — Phil Donahue, Merv Griffin, "60 Minutes" and "Saturday Night Live," partying afterward with the cast. Her catchphrase was echoed by millions in all sorts of jokes and merchandising endeavors that included T-shirts, coffee mugs, beach towels and underwear. Walter Mondale used the three-word phrase in his 1984 presidential run against Gary Hart. Peller cut a 45 record. She appeared at Wrestlemania 2 and had bit parts in such now-long-forgotten films as "The Stuff" and "Moving Violations."

And then it was over: Peller lost her Wendy's job in 1985 after she filmed a commercial for Campbell's Prego spaghetti sauce, proclaiming, "I found it. I really found it." Wendy's contended that the commercial "infers that Clara found the beef at somewhere other than Wendy's restaurants . Clara can find the beef only in one place, and that is Wendy's."

She did a few more commercials for other products until her death in August 1987.

Now, launching a theatrical musical is an arduous task. It took a couple of decades for "My Fair Lady" to get from page to stage. "We know, we know," said Shell, who is also producing an ongoing video documentary about Peller and the evolution of this musical. "But we are excited about eventually taking the show big. Right now we're in the process of reducing it to a 15- to 20-minute presentation that we hope will be appropriate in a festival setting on a small scale."

And so he plays on as afternoon stretches toward night.

In addition to Shell and Necheles, others are listening to the songs. Visiting the apartment are Necheles' daughter, Jenny, and her grandson, Jacob. A large Alaskan Malamute named Nikita lives here, along with Deborah and Rick Harris.

Shell is engaged to be married to Harris' daughter by his previous marriage: Jessica, an art therapist/yoga instructor. A more understanding, hospitable and nurturing pair of future in-laws a young composer could not ask for.

Deborah Harris recently retired after more than 20 years as a theater professor and director at North Central College in Naperville.

"I like very much the way he approaches music," she says of Shell. "He's very innovative."

Rick Harris is an intellectual property attorney and the son of a big band saxophonist.

"(My dad's) music is what paid for me to go to college and law school," says Harris.

And there is it, too, that shiny saxophone that was his father's, quietly resting on a stand next to the piano as Shell asks the living room, "Anybody want to hear another song?"