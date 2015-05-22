Laffey: Hood River, Ore., puts visitors in good spirits

Come for the wine, stay for the view. Featured on a brochure for Mt. Hood Winery in the Hood River, Ore., this one sentence has captured the essence of a trip to the Columbia Gorge wine country. Less than an hour's drive from downtown Portland, over forty varieties of grapes thrive in the region's temperate climate; one that receives an average of forty-five inches of annual rainfall.

Located on the Western slope of the Cascade Mountain Range, the Columbia Gorge sits in the majestic shadows of Oregon's Mount Hood and Washington's Mount Adams. Scattered on both sides of the Columbia River, 85 vineyards produce enough fruit to sustain 38 wineries; wineries that have developed a collective reputation for low-traffic tours and tasting rooms with relaxed atmospheres.

But wine isn't the only reason to make a pilgrimage to the Pacific Northwest. In response to a growing demand for a gluten-free alternative to beer, local orchardists have been tweaking age-old European hard cider recipes, substituting cider apples with farm stand fruit, including both apples and pears. The result is a sweeter flavor beverage than most mass-produced grocery store cider varieties.

Family-run orchard turned cidery, Fox Tail Cider offers 10 unique options to patrons frequenting their Hood River taproom. Sales and Marketing Manager Jordyn DeVoe notes that Fox Tail Cider appeals equally to men and women between the ages of 21 and 45 and adds that the alcohol by volume (AVB) content for craft cider runs closer to beer than wine. Fox Tail Cider is classified as a winery as cider is produced by pressing and fermenting, not brewing. Travel tip: A 10-cider sampler costs $14 and is about 30 ounces, or about two pints, of cider.

Smaller in number than the regions vineyards, the local Columbia Gorge Cidermasters Association created a suggested driving route between the majority of the area's cider-specific taprooms (to download a copy, visit: cidermasters.org/cider-route/). On the same route as many of the area's wine trails, visitors may discover that some wineries now offer both wine and cider tasting.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the George White House is a restored 1910 Dutch Colonial home now owned by the multi-generational Kennedy farm family. Visitors to the George White House are encouraged to walk the grounds while they enjoy a beverage from the taproom and can order food from a menu of fruits and vegetables harvested from the orchards or greenhouse.

Just up the road, Draper Girls Country Farm is the only licensed non-pasteurized cider making facility in in Hood River County. Throughout the growing season, Draper Girls produces over thirty delicious varieties of cider using apples, pears, blueberries, peaches, cherries, apricots, nectarines, strawberries, and raspberries. The roadside farm stand is also home to a small petting zoo and eclectic assortment of antiques and vintage treasures. Travel tip: Make sure and grab your camera for a picture taken on the wooden swing hanging between two large pine trees and Mt. Hood as a backdrop.

If your visit to wine country has you in town for a day or two, the town of Hood River is a hub of shopping, dining, lodging, and recreation. Oak Street is the main drag, and you'll find coffee shops, B&Bs, boutiques, art studios, brew pubs, fine dining, bike shops and even a mom-and-pop ice cream shop sporting colorful Adirondack chairs on the front lawn.

One of the most popular windsurfing destinations in the world, the Columbia River is known for flat water, low chop and almost constant wind. Visitors will find several top-notch launch sites and local outfitters offering both equipment and lessons.

In the fourth decade of strategic community development, the Hood River waterfront has undergone a massive transformation from industry to recreation in a way that compliments the vibrant downtown. Urban planning initiatives included Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification and 'green' initiatives that protect and preserve the space for future generations. For example, the Hood River Waterfront Park features natural playground equipment, a sandy swimming beach, grassy amphitheater, and plentiful options for flying a kite or spreading out the contents of a picnic basket.

Local residents affectionately refer to Hood River Waterfront Park as the "people's park," and dog walkers, bikers and hikers will soon enjoy an extension of the paved path between The Hook and The Spit, two peninsula shaped appendages that jut out into the Columbia River. Doors to a new waterfront hotel are also expected to open within the next year.

Like downtown, visitors to the waterfront will find a variety of dining and shopping venues including the dog-and-kid-friendly Solstice Café that specializes in pizzas made with local ingredients and baked in a wood fire pizza oven. Alternately, craft beer enthusiasts might enjoy the outdoor patio at Pfriem Family Brewers located in the space adjacent to the Dakine outdoor sporting equipment and apparel company headquarters.

Like other major employers in the area, Dakine choose Hood River and the Columbia River Gorge for its overall quality of life, including places to windsurf, hike, bike, and rock climb. And while many people come to the Columbia Gorge for the wine and stay for the view, some came and stayed for everything else.