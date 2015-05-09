How you can help

<strong>Think spring clean and Halloween!</strong>

What: Donate gently used or new children's Halloween costumes (age 0-12) or Halloween-themed party goods (games or paper products).

When: Now through end of May. Donation boxes available.

Where: Exploration Station, A Children's Museum, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais; or Hardware Hank, 151 S. Main St., Herscher, during regular business hours.

Details: "Donations for Dress-up" is a newly formed nonprofit organization that aids to collect and distribute Halloween/dress-up costumes and to provide a safe environment for related party activities to children in need. Partnerships will be formed with state and local organizations and agencies such as domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters that include children and centers that advocate for foster children. The goal will be to provide children facing unfortunate circumstances with a day of fun and normalcy. Additional institutions will be added based on volunteer participation and costume donation volume. If you, or your organization, church or business is interested in participating in a costume and party donation drive, call 847-636-9612.