4D at Chicago's Comic Con

"They know you're here...they can smell you." No, it's not because your deodorant isn't working. It's because the ghosts and ghouls at the new "Insidious: Chapter 3" are ready for you in the 4D Experience at Chicago's Comic Con this weekend at McCormick Place. Get a "jump" on everyone else and find out what this next installment of the "Insidious" horror films has in store for you and go on the virtual tour.

This clever marketing tool has been traveling across the country allowing participants to do just that — participate in the horror film's newest addition in the continuing saga. Oculus Rift, one of the leaders in virtual reality technology, is teaming up with the horror genre to give you chills and thrills beyond any haunted house you've ever dared to enter. According to representatives, it's a "place where analog meets digital."

As you don your helmet and goggles, you are transported to a world in which you are ill-prepared. Enter, if you dare, the first of many doors hiding creatures beyond the grave and invading your space as you sit on a velvet chair to chat with the character Elise Rainier. She has some very important information and warnings that you had better heed. There is no escape as you attempt to navigate your way down the narrow hallway. Thankfully, up ahead is an EXIT sign — or is it?

"Insidious: Chapter 3" will open nationwide on June 5, 2015. Don't worry if you haven't seen the first two movies because, like so many series of films, this new one is actually the prequel.

Your FREE ONE DAY PASS to Chicago's Comic Con and a frighteningly fun experience can be accessed right here at The Daily Journal's website. The first 25 people to go to http://intothefurther.eventbrite.com and use the RSVP code DAILYSCARES will receive this free pass!

For more information about the movie, go to www.insidiousch3.com or for the touring 4 D experience, go to www.intothefurther.me.