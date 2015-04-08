How to control gnats

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Q: On the first warm day this spring I tried to work in my garden, cleaning up old debris, when a column shaped cloud of tiny bugs began flying around my head and getting into my mouth and eyes. They drove me inside and I can still see them swarming over my flower beds. What are they and how do I get rid of them? — Kathleen</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">A: I think they are probably fungus gnats, a group of flies that live and breed in rotting material. They rise up on warm days in mating swarms. They have driven me out of areas of my garden as well.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Fungus gnats actually are useful in processing debris into humus, in spreading mushroom spores and they are pollinators. They are harmless to humans and most plants, although they do sometimes kill small seedlings. The main problem outdoors is that they are a nuisance at a time of year that we like to be out working the soil.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Controlling them outdoors is nearly impossible, but a broken up mosquito dunk (Bt impregnated, donu-shaped pond supply) applied over the ground where they are colonizing, can help. Raking up debris and letting the ground dry out is helpful too. As spring progresses, they usually return to the soil to complete their life cycle.</p><p class="MsoNormal">They can be a problem indoors too, living in plant soil and drains. You can use Bt on potted plant soil and pour vinegar down drains and keep them tightly closed to control them indoors.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Q: I am using turmeric as a medicinal supplement to my diet but I have read that only fresh turmeric is beneficial. Can I grow it in my garden here in Illinois?— Streator</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">A: I'm sorry but no, you probably can't. It is a tropical plant that can only withstand temperatures above 65 degrees. It also takes 10 months to put out a new set of roots, so our season is too short. Turmeric root is best when used fresh and can be found in most markets that cater to Indian cooks. They always seem to have it at Mariano's though.</p><p class="MsoNormal">The fresh roots can be wrapped in plastic and frozen for up to a month, but the best way to keep it is to buy the whole, dried roots, keep them stored in jar and grate what you need. It can be purchased this way on line.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Green thoughts</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">As if the loss of all of our ash trees were not bad enough, there is news now of a new pest that is attacking and killing viburnum shrubs. The viburnum leaf beetle has been in the U.S. for decades, the population slowing expanding throughout the Great Lakes region. The European pest has now been reported in Cook and DuPage counties in Illinois.</p><p class="MsoNormal">While the news is not good, this may be a manageable pest. There are not as many wild viburnums to host the insect, so homeowners, public gardens and growers hold the keys to control. Anyone who thinks they have an infestation is asked to call the local extension service to report it.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Before the leaves emerge, look for rows of dark bumps on twigs. The bumps look like round blisters where the female has made an indentation, laid eggs and covered them with a coating of chewed bark. These are the egg masses and they can be pruned off and destroyed. In April and May, when the leaves emerge, you may see larvae feeding on the leaves in clusters. These can be sprayed with an insecticide.</p><p class="MsoNormal">In June the larvae is full grown and drops to the ground to pupate. The adults climb back up in July to feed on leaves again and mate. A well-timed soil drench could kill many of the adults if you can observe them having left the plants and gone underground. Finally, in October, the females will lay eggs and die.</p><p class="MsoNormal">The types of viburnums preferred by the insects are the arrowwood (V. dentatum) and American cranberry (V. trilobum) species and their cultivars. These have smooth leaves and take some shade, both conditions that attract the beetles.</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;">Also infested may be the nannyberry (V. lentago , wayfaring tree(V. lantana), Burkwood (V. burkwoodii) and snowball (V. macrocephallum).</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;">The types that show the most resistance are the fuzzy or thick leafed Koreanspice (V. carlesii), leatherleaf (V. rhytidophyllum, Juddii and Davidii viburnums and the double file (V. plicatum 'tomentosum').</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;">If you already have any of the susceptible species, begin scouting them for infestation now and treat accordingly. If you are planning to plant viburnums, do so, but choose from the resistant group.</p>