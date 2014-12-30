The Dish: Angelina Jolie's latest incarnation: filmmaker

NEW YORK — In a life that has been notable for its many metamorphoses — screen starlet, Goth vixen, United Nations ambassador, mother of six, breast cancer awareness advocate — Angelina Jolie's latest incarnation is as filmmaker.

Rarely has an actor, particularly of Jolie's stature, so fully given over to the other side of the camera. On Thursday, she'll release her second directorial effort, the inspirational World War II survival tale "Unbroken," which follows her Bosnian War drama "In the Land of Blood and Honey." She already has shot her next movie (an intimate marriage drama in which she also co-stars with her husband, Brad Pitt), and made plans for her fourth film, "Africa," about elephant poaching. Meanwhile, she's virtually disappeared from the screen, starring in only one live-action film ("Maleficent") in the last four years.

The transformation is complete, even if the new title gives her some hesitation.

"I'm shy to call myself a director still. When someone says, 'What do you do for a living?' I don't know if I've earned that," Jolie said in a pair of recent interviews, one in a Manhattan hotel, the other by phone. "I do love directing. I much prefer it to acting."

It's admittedly unlikely that Jolie is beset by queries about her occupation ("And this Mr. Pitt, is he in show business as well?"). But if there were any doubt, the scope of "Unbroken" — a classical epic that spans war and sea, a prestige picture with major below-the-line talent, a Christmas Day release amid awards season — certainly makes clear Jolie's ambition.

"If you would have said to me a few years ago, 'What kind of film are you looking for?' I would have never said a film with shark attacks and bombing raids and the Olympics," says Jolie. "I would have picked something very intimate and character driven. But I fell in love with this story."

The story is of Louis Zamperini, who before enlisting in the Air Force to fight in World War II was a track star who ran in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. During the war, his B-24 bomber crashed in the Pacific. He and two crewmates survived on a raft at sea for 47 days, only to be captured by the Japanese and put into a brutal prisoner-of-war camp.

Zamperini's incredible life was chronicled in a 2010 best-seller by Laura Hillenbrand, though his tale had been kicking around in Hollywood since 1956, when Universal Pictures bought the rights to Zamperini's memoir with plans for Tony Curtis to star in the film.

"If it was a hot property, I wouldn't have had a chance, to be honest," says Jolie, who had to convince Universal that she could handle a much larger project than the independent "In the Land of Blood and Honey." But she was deeply moved by the script (later to be rewritten by the Coen brothers) and Hillenbrand's book.

"It wasn't that I believed I was the most skilled director," she says. "It was that I just really, really cared."