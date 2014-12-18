100-Word Review: "The Pinkprint"

<p style="text-align: center;">NICKI MINAJ

<p style="text-align: center;">"The Pinkprint"

<p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Label</strong>: Republic Records

<p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Released</strong>: Dec. 15, 2014

Maybe we knew — even in 2010 — when Nicki Minaj released her debut set, that beneath the fluorescent wigs and zany accents, there resided a real-life grown-up. On some level, we surely understood that the now 32-year-old rapper had complex emotions and a past, and all the things that make stars more like regular people and less like characters.

But not until now, with her third release, "The Pinkprint" — which includes production from Boi-1da, Zaytoven and Dr. Luke, among others — has Minaj conveyed that message so clearly. The set's first single "Pills N Potions" captures the heart and soul of the album, even with songs like the Drake and Lil Wayne-assisted "Only" and "Anaconda" drumming up considerable buzz.

It seems as though the gap is closing between Minaj's on and offstage personas, and so far, that's a good thing.

<strong>Key cuts</strong>: "Pills N Potions," "Anaconda," "Favorite"