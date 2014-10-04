New York City: A tour to remember

The two reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum sit within the footprints of the original Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. Each measures nearly an acre.

The names of every person who died in the 2001 and 1993 terrorist attacks are inscribed into bronze panels that edge the Memorial pools. September 11, 2001, marked the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil and the greatest single loss of rescue personnel in U.S. history. We and the rest of the world watched it unfold on television.

For the past 10 years, we've watched the construction of the 9/11 Memorial, the planting of a forest of white and swamp oak, and now the Museum unfold as well.

The Memorial came first and this year on the anniversary of the attack, the Museum finally opened. Its progress wasn't as easy to follow as the construction of the Memorial. The museum is located seven stories below ground in the bedrock beneath the pools so it too stays within the floor plans of the original buildings.

To access the Museum and what remains of the World Trade Center, visitors enter a glass pavilion, then descend along side the "survivor's staircase," a 58-ton piece of a stairwell that had provided an escape route for hundreds of workers.

A first visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum really needs a guide. Guided tours of the Museum are geared for adult and teenage visitors. The tours are timed at 60-minutes.

<strong>Inside the museum</strong>

The tour uses artifacts to help present what happened on Sept. 11. And how the world reacted in the aftermath, the history and the rebuilding.

One of the most frequently asked question concerns the underground location. The historic remnants of the World Trade Center are protected under federal preservation law and cannot be moved. To see them, it is necessary to go to them, 70 feet below the street.

Sections of two original steel column bases for the Twin Towers rise into the surface lobby and are partially visible through the glass front of the Museum.

The In Memoriam exhibition, located in the South Tower area, commemorates the lives lost in the attacks and bombing. It includes biographies and profiles, portraits and verbal and visual remembrances from family members. A quote from Virgil highlights a wall: "No day shall erase you from the memory of time."

There are alcoves about the Pentagon attack and one dedicated to the crash at Shanksville in Pennsylvania. Remnants and photography present the events that unfolded in the Capital and near the rural Pennsylvania town.

The historical exhibition, located in the footprint of the North Tower, provides perspectives of the day and how the events changed the world.

There is a mangled fire truck and twisted tangles of rebar with intersecting steel known as the Ground Zero Cross.

There are pieces of steel shaped by the heat of the explosions mounted on walls or featured in displays throughout the museum.

There are small artifacts like a wallet, reading glasses and a pair of shoes, archival documents and 37 large pieces like an original slurry wall, built to hold back the Hudson River when the original Towers were under construction.

In the center of this, the Exhibition Hall, the last steel column removed during the cleanup operation stands covered with the signatures of the crew. Visitors can use a touch screen to sign their names to it electronically and see them projected with thousands of others onto the last wall standing.