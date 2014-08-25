Farm to fork: Tomato, avocado and corn salad

Avocado, Tomato and Corn Salad

From www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com

2 cups cooked corn, fresh or frozen

1-2 avocados, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup finely diced red onion

Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine the corn, avocado, tomatoes and onion in a large glass bowl. Mix together the dressing ingredients in another bowl, pour over the salad, and gently toss to mix. Chill salad for an hour or two to let flavors blend.