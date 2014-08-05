Farm to fork: Garden pizza with tomato sauce

It was a busy week at Stonebrook Farm. Not only in the garden — where we're enjoying green beans, spaghetti squash and even edamame — but also in the kitchen.

Brandi Burgess, Kankakee's artist in residence, was our guest for the night. She wrote about her experience in Monday's edition of Life. She has been pulled in many different directions since arriving in Kankakee, and we thought it would be a lovely idea to invite her for an overnight stay in the peaceful, serene environment of the farm.

And what do girlfriends do when they get together? Cook, eat and sip wine, of course. We plucked a bunch of tomatoes from the garden, and I decided to treat them to my homemade pizza, one of my favorite things to make. I stir together a fresh red sauce using tomatoes and herbs from the garden, knead dough from the simplest of ingredients, and top it with whatever suits my fancy — in this case we had kale, Swiss chard, white eggplant, baby zucchini and fresh tomato slices. It was delicious paired with a salad made from red leaf lettuce and Swish chard from the garden.

Homemade pizza sounds more difficult than pulling frozen one from the freezer, but it's one of the easiest — and tastiest — ways to celebrate summer. And you don't even have to turn your oven on. I've cooked mine directly on the grill. Enjoy!

Rachael's Garden Pizza

For the crust (recipe from Cuisinart):

1 1/4 cup of hot water (105 to 115 degrees)

2 tablespoon dry active yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

3 1/3 cup flour, sifted

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

In the bowl of a food processor or stand mixer (use the dough blade or hook), combine the flour and salt and process. With the motor running, slowly add the yeast mixture, allowing each addition to be absorbed before adding more. Continue processing until the dough forms a ball. It should be smooth and elastic. Coat the inside of a large glass bowl with the olive oil and place the dough in the bowl. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let the dough rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours. Makes about two thin 16-inch rounds. For the sauce: 8 to 10 large ripe tomatoes Extra virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon sugar 2 to 3 (6-ounce) cans of tomato paste Fresh herbs, such as basil, oregano, marjoram, chopped Salt and pepper, to taste Fill a stockpot with water and bring to a rolling boil. Drop tomatoes into boiling water and cook until peels crack. Drain into a colander and cool. When cool enough to touch, peel tomatoes and rough chop. (You may de-seed them, if desired at this stage.) Return tomatoes and their juice to stock pot and simmer with two to three tablespoons EVOO, mashing and stirring every so often until they are reduced. If you prefer a thinner sauce, use an immersion blender or pulse in a food processor in batches. Add the sugar, tomato paste, herbs and salt and pepper to taste and simmer another 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. To prepare pizzas: Preheat oven to 550 degrees. Divide dough in half and roll out on a floured surface. I roll my dough very thin — 1/4-inch thick at most. Transfer rounds onto a pizza stone sprinkled with corn meal, which prevents the dough from sticking. Pre-bake each crust for 4-5 minutes. Top with tomato sauce and toppings of your choice. Bake an additional 5-6 minutes, until edges are nicely brown and cheese is melted.