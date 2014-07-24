Happenings listings for July 24, 2014

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Beginner line-dance lessons</strong>, 6:30-7:30 p.m. beginner 1; and 7:30-8:30 p.m. beginner 2, Wednesdays, Dance in the Light dance studio, Northfield Square mall, $6. For more information, call 815-937-9301.

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with Jolynne Keiser</strong>, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Intermediate/advanced line-dance lessons</strong>, 6:30-7:30 p.m. for intermediate 1; 7:30-8:30 p.m. for intermediate 2, Thursdays, Dance in the Light dance studio, Northfield Square mall, $6. For more information, call 815-937-9301.

<strong>Beginner line-dancing lessons</strong>, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. $6. Call 815-258-4014 for details.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>, 7 p.m. Thursday, Don Palzer Bandshell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ Matt Williams</strong>, 9 p.m. Thursday, Out On A Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Trivia with Ryan and Lindsay</strong>, Thursday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Open mic with Ivan Garcia</strong>, Thursday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden</strong>, 7 p.m. Thursday, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Merchant Street Musicfest</strong>, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Depot Park, 199 S. East St., Kankakee. Music on three stages. Free admission.

<strong>Panic! At the Disco</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Gone Country</strong>, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ in the dance room</strong>, 9 p.m.-closing Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Beaver Karaoke</strong>, Friday, Crazy Beaver Grub & Pub, 510 S. Oak St., Chebanse.

<strong>Split Decision</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Brookmont Bowling Center's 300 Club. 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ Jason Neuman,</strong> Friday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Umphrey's McGee</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Aerosmith, Slash</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Skeleton Crew,</strong> 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.Bradley.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & Kankakee Jammers</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Steve Wunder Trio</strong>, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

<strong>D-TOXXX</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Brookmont Bowling Center's 300 Club. 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ in the dance room</strong>, 9 p.m.-closing Saturday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>DJ Paul,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>John Fogerty</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Karaoke with The Cool Cat Denny Case</strong>, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Open mic with Matt Shipley and Todd Hazelrigg</strong>, 6-10 p.m. Monday, Ale House Pub & Eatery, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Paul</strong>, Monday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Open mic with Matt Shipley and Todd Hazelrigg</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Whatever Bar, 360 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Rich Sparky Raymond</strong>, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke with Denny Case,</strong> Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Les Miserables,"</strong> 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, outside of Shapiro Developmental Center's administration building. For more information, visit actingouttheatreco.org.

<strong>"Brigadoon,"</strong> times vary Friday through Aug. 17, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"The Qualms,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 30, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, call 312-335-1650 or visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>"Motown, the Musical,"</strong> times vary through Aug. 9, Oriental Theatre, Chicago. For more information, call 800-775-2000, or visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>"Million Dollar Quartet,"</strong> times vary through September, Apollo Theater, Chicago. For more information, call 773-935-6100, or visit milliondollarquartetlive.com.

<strong>"Blue Man Group,"</strong> times vary, Briar Street Theatre, Chicago. For more information, call 773-348-4000, or visit blueman.com/choffers.

<strong>Art Exhibits</strong>

<strong>Sixth annual Juried Members Invitational "Self" Exhibit,</strong> 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends through Sept. 2, The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. For more information, contact Gallery Director Jan Glazar at 815-939-4506, or at Janet.glazar@presencehealth.org.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Farmers Market</strong>, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue, downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Brookfield Zoo,</strong> 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, songs range goes from the Beatles to Madonna, Queen to Miley Cyrus, and Wilson Phillips to Dave Matthews Band.

<strong>Arts & Crafts</strong>

<strong>Art Exploration, at the Arts Center</strong>, Northfield Square mall in Bradley. Classes will meet Mondays from 3-3:45 p.m. for parents and children 2 to 5 years old, 4-5 p.m. for parents and children 4 and older and 5-6 p.m. for ages 12 and older. For more information, visit the Arts Center, or contact Casi at 815-383-5092 or casieringray@gmail.com.

<strong>Oil painting classes,</strong> D & E Art Gallery, 538 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Registering for fall classes. Senior discounts available. For more information, call 815-939-9144.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>George Wilborn</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.

<strong>Andrew Schultz and Carly Aquilino,</strong> 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets are $22. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.