BATH, SOMERSET, ENGLAND — The Fashion Museum boasted a head-turning collection of apparel and accessories long before CNN tapped it as one of the top fashion museums in the world. The museum's wardrobes are real-world examples of fashionable dress worn by historic figures, in court or in society dating to the 17th century.

Through the end of the year, the museum is highlighting the Georgian era with a walk through the wardrobes of England during the time between 1700s and mid-1800s. Called "Georgians," the design aesthetic of this period, according to museum authorities, left a powerful legacy and continues to inspire fashion. In addition to garments from the archives that are displayed in temperature controlled glass enclosures, the museum is including Georgian-inspired fashions from 20th and 21st century designers — Vivienne Woodward, Anna Sui, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Meacham-Kirchhoff and Stephen Jones.

Before their velvet cut waistcoats were teamed with slashed jeans or Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album art, the real McCoys or actual Georgian garments made statements of their own. And society of the time listened.

" … It being absolutely necessary that propriety of dress should be observed at so polite an assembly as that of Bath." … so said Captain William Wade in 1771. Wade served as Master of Ceremonies for the new Assembly Rooms in Bath, where often there may have been hundreds of dancers showing off their finery, as well as their footwork. Assembly Rooms may have been precursors to today's clubs, where the young fashionables go to see and be seen. Dressing then, as now, took hours. Assemblies were flittering affairs and held to mark special occasions, events and the arrival of visitors. Then and now, participants dressed to impress.

<strong>Dress for polite society</strong>

The Georgian exhibit includes more than 40 original Georgian outfits and an ensemble from the museum's world-class collection of gowns, many quite colorful and made of richly patterned woven silk.

There are embroidered coats and waistcoats worn by gentlemen of fashion. A highlight of the exhibition is a display of three, wide-skirted Court dresses dating to 1760 or 16 years before the start of the American Revolution.

In addition to the fashions of actual Georgians, historic fashion statements by other generations are part of the permanent collection.

<strong>"A life in fashion"</strong>

In 2011, British fashion designer David Sassoon donated his personal archives of hundreds of fashion drawings to the museum. The drawings depict designs from the late '50s to the early 2000s. His gift charts the history of one of London's top couture houses, Belleville Sassoon Lorcan Mullany. It discloses an unparalleled record of life in fashion.

The centerpiece of this display includes three ensembles designed by Belleville Sassoon for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, including the cantaloupe melon silk "going away" outfit that she wore as a young bride in 1981.

<strong>'Dress of the Year'</strong>

Every year since 1963, the Fashion Museum has invited a famous fashion writer or retailer to select a "Dress of the Year," a look that epitomizes the immediate past 12 months in fashion. The collection includes designs by fashion legacies, including the likes of Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada and England's Mary Quant.

The "Dress of the Year 2013" is a Christopher Kane, street-length design in sugar pink silk organza that is trimmed with lace, "jewels" and shiny black electrician tape. Susanna Lau — better known in the business as Susie Bubble, a fashion blogger, selected the dress. The mannequin modeling the dress was created in Lau's likeness.

<strong>Plus three</strong>

Three areas within the permanent installations invite visitors to step into the world of fashion — dressing in Victorian clothing, designing a look and recommending other museums.

The Replica Victorian dress-up room includes Victorian corsets, hooped skirts, blouses and hats carefully hung on wall hooks for those who wish to step into another era. Guys, too, as there are tailored coats, hats and shirts that will bring out a guy's Mr. Darcy side.

At the entrance to the "Behind the Scenes" displays, a worktable set-up invites guests to sit and draw a design of their own. Slips of paper imprinted with a female silhouette are stacked and pens and colored pencils are supplied. Guests can take the design to the wall or take it home. There is another stack of papers for personal notes — for this exhibit, the question is what other fashion museum would they recommend. Happy to note that many included museums in the U.S., such as the collection of First Ladies' dresses at the American History Museum in Washington, D.C., and the galleries at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.