Weekending in Chicago?

Getting around Chicago by water is smart, easy and, during the summer, cool.

Cool to be transported in the shade of skyscrapers en route to Michigan Avenue, Goose Island or Chinatown. Cool to cruise the lakefront between Navy Pier and the Museum Campus. Even cooler to learn about the city's architecture with a view from the water.

Certainly less crowded and faster than a CTA bus, a lot less expensive than a cab, hopping on board a water taxi is an exhilarating way to get from here to there.

In general, Chicago River (yellow) Taxis cast off on the half hour at Union Station, Chinatown on the river's south fork, the Wrigley Building at Michigan Avenue and, following the north fork of the river, to Goose Island (the brewery) and the burgeoning North Avenue shopping area.

Shoreline's blue and white boats include a shuttle between Navy Pier and the Museum Campus. This is a favorite for families; after a day at the Field Museum or Shedd Aquarium, settling onto a boat for a ride to Navy Pier magically quiets the kids and allows parents to sit down. The reverse also is true, for those that park at Soldier Field and visit the Pier or beyond.

Absolutely, hands down, the Architecture Foundation River Cruise is the most popular of the riverboat excursions. It is by far the most fun-filled, gray-cells building 90 minutes anyone can spend in the city. Docents provide lively and accurate commentary about the beauty and practicality of the architecture that makes Chicago's skyline so recognizable.

<strong>Water routes plus</strong>

Always check, but in general:

Wendella Boats operates the Chicago Water Taxi, which offers scheduled service along the Chicago River with docks at Michigan Avenue, Clark Street, (Ogilvie and Union train stations), Madison Street and Ping Tom Park in Chinatown. Click through to Wendella Tours for information about monthly wine and cheese cruises catered by Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine. chicagowatertaxi.com.

Shoreline Sightseeing offers water taxi service along the Chicago River with stops at Navy Pier, Michigan Avenue and Adams Street. It offers a separate route between Navy Pier and the Museum Campus. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Shoreline hosts a Lake Fireworks Tour to view Navy Pier's display from the water. shorelinesightseeing.com.

The Chicago Architecture Foundation (CAF) River Cruise aboard Chicago's First Lady is a "must" do in the city. CAF-certified tour guides interpret more than 50 buildings along the Chicago River, revealing how the city grew from a small backcountry outpost into one of the world's most important crossroads in less than 100 years. architecture.org/rivercruise.