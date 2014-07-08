Last week at Stonebrook Farm

Last week, I told you about our issue with cabbage worms chewing away at our kale and decimating our six bok choy plants in the organic garden at Stonebrook Farm. I visited Tholen's Garden Center in Bourbonnais for help, and they suggested Dipel Dust, a biological insecticide that kills an array of worms, loopers and moths.

I wanted to be sure this organic product wasn't going to harm beneficial insects or the environment, and what I found was encouraging. Dipel Dust kills worms without man-made poisons. Its active ingredient is a bacteria — Bacilus Thuringiensis, which is a naturally occurring bacterial disease of insects, according to the Colorado State University Extension.

Bt works by producing proteins that reacts with the cells of the gut lining of leaf- and needle-feeding larvae. These Bt proteins paralyze the digestive system, and the infected insect stops feeding within hours and generally dies in a couple of days.

The extension service said that Bt does not have a broad spectrum of activity, so they do not kill beneficial insects. This includes the natural enemies of insects (predators and parasites), as well as beneficial pollinators, such as honeybees. It also has no harmful effects on humans or wildlife.

We felt comfortable using it, and it worked like a charm. We found fewer and fewer cabbage loopers as the days went on, and our kale is regenerating and the Bt appears to be keeping any new munchers at bay from the Swiss chard, broccoli and cauliflower plants.

We had other successes this past week at the farm. We planted green onions and several more rows of green beans in the plot of spinach that we harvested. Purple beans are sprouting, the tomato plants look healthy even after so much rain. Ad, battling a tremendously frustrating weed problem over the last month, we appear to have that under control with the use of several organic mulching techniques. Read more on that in an upcoming installment of Stonebrook Farm.