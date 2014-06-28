Community Calendar: June 28, 2014

<strong>Now-JULY 6</strong>

<strong>31st annual Northern Illinois Anglers Association's Kankakee River Fishing Derby</strong>, Kankakee River and its tributaries,104 prize fish, catch a tagged fish or a big fish along 55 miles of the Kankakee River between Indiana and Wilmington, as well as in the Kankakee portion of the Iroquois River, to win prizes and cash. $20 per family for 10 days. Awards night 6 p.m. July 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman's Club, kankakeefishingderby.com, 815-802-5030, 815-953-1372.

<strong>TODAY</strong>

<strong>Neal Allers' Memorial Golf Outing</strong>, noon, Oak Springs Golf Course, St. Anne. $75 per person. Neal died of a heart ailment in June 1999. Proceeds go to scholarships for local students. 815-932-5098.

<strong>Youth Mega Fest, Pembroke Fellowship Church</strong> and grounds, 13279 E. 5000S Road, Pembroke Township, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fun day to conclude the week's Vacation Bible School, 815-401-2443, 815-944-8615.

<strong>Cart-o-holic Golf Cart Event, Momence Island Park,</strong> noon to 6 p.m., free event to participate in, prizes for best of show, most modified and most original, 815-472-2670, momenceparkdistrict.com.

<strong>Music in the Park, a summer concert series, Momence Island Park</strong>, 79 E. Mill St. 815-472-2670, Free, 6 p.m. Summer concert series presented by the Momence Park District. TapOut with Pat Zugg, live Latin percussion tribute to recordings by Santana, Los Lonely Boys, War and many others.

<strong>Lego Building, Limestone Township Library</strong>, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kanakee. 815-939-1696. 1-2 p.m. Lego blocks are provided. Kids from kindergartners to fifth graders. To save your spot, call 815-939-1696.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

<strong>Faith's Farm Day</strong>, free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1227 N. 8000W Road, Bonfield, food, animals, activities for all ages, 815-214-7420.

<strong>MONDAY</strong>

<strong>Farmers' Market coupon distribution for senior citizens</strong> age 60 and older, 8-11 a.m., KCCSI, first floor, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee.

<strong>TUESDAY</strong>

<strong>Farmers' Market coupon distribution for senior citizens</strong> age 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., Momence City Hall, 29 S. Dixie Highway, Momence.

<strong>Storytime, Limestone Township Library</strong>, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 10 a.m. Introduces children ages 3-5 years old to the lifelong adventures of reading through stories, crafts, finger plays and more.

<strong>Kids Art Works, Limestone Township Library</strong>, 1-2 p.m. Children create artwork by using a variety of mediums and learning about a famous artist each lesson. For kindergarten-second grade.

<strong>Chicago Garbage Dump Opposition meeting</strong>, Paul's Restaurant, 500 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee. 815-933-9696. 5:30 p.m. facebook.com/powerkankakeecounty or k3power.org.

<strong>Summer concert series</strong>, 7 p.m., every Tuesday in July, Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, $2 suggested donation, btpd.org, 815-933-9905.

WEDESDAY

<strong>Wednesday morning dollar movie series</strong>, Classic Cinemas, 55 Meadowview Center, Kankakee, July 2 movie is "The Muppets Take Manhattan" (rated G). $1 admission, doors open at 9 a.m. for games, costumed characters and entertainment, movie starts at 10 a.m. classiccinemas.com.

<strong>Retirees meeting</strong>, Paul's Place, 500 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee. 815-802-1090. 8 a.m. General Foods, Quaker, Gaines and Heinz retirees.

<strong>Kankakee TRIAD for Senior Citizens</strong>, Presence Heritage Village, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. 815-932-1022. 10 a.m. Monthly meeting with programs designed to improve the quality of life for senior citizens.

<strong>Afternoon Movie — Because of Winn Dixie, Limestone Township Library</strong>, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696, 1 p.m., movie is Because of Winn-Dixie, ages pre-K and up free popcorn and lemonade.

<strong>THURSDAY-JULY 5</strong>

<strong>Beecher Fourth of July Festival</strong>, downtown Beecher. Parades, fireworks, carnival, bands, entertainment, raffle for a 2013 Chevy Camaro, 5k run/walk, bean bag tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, 708-946-2261, villageofbeecher.org/4thofJuly.html

<strong>THURSDAY

Farmers' Market coupon distribution for senior citizens</strong> age 60 and over, 9 a.m. - noon, Pembroke Senior Citizens' Center, 4019 S. Wheeler Road, Pembroke.

<strong>Fireworks at Lake Manteno, pre-Fourth of July fireworks display</strong> begins at dusk, Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. Food available for purchase before and during the event.

<strong>Don Palzer Bandshell, a summer concert series</strong>, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. 815-939-1311. 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Aug. 7, bands play a wide variety of crowd pleasers including marches, Broadway show tunes, overtures and popular favorites.

<strong>JULY 3-5</strong>

<strong>Watseka Firefest, Riverside parking lot, 1490 E. Walnut St., Watseka</strong>. 815-530-6879, Watseka Area Firefighters host a teen dance (with DJ) Thursday, live entertainment Friday, and motorcycle Fun Run, water ball tournament Saturday. 815-530-6876, email rbell@gmail.com, watsekachamber.org/event/firefest-2014.

<strong>JULY 4</strong>

<strong>Fourth annual Fourth of July Duck Race, Splash Valley Aquatic Park</strong>, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1311. Proceeds go to provide recreation scholarship opportunities for youth and adults in the local area. Plastic ducks race from the top of the water park slides around the lazy river. $5 per duck or a six pack of ducks for $25. First 20 ducks across the finish line win prizes.

<strong>July Fourth Fireworks Show and afternoon of activities, Kankakee Community College</strong>, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, Gates open at 3 p.m. with games and activities for the kids until 8 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra performs at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

<strong>JULY 4-6</strong>

<strong>Thee Olde Time Farm Show, Perry Farm Park</strong>, Bourbonnais. 815-295-5059. 8-5 p.m. Learn about early farm life through actual working tractors, threshers and steam engines from the past century, petting zoo, entertainment, food. Fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Adults are $5; age 12 and under and senior citizens 62 and over $3, 815-295-5059, theoldtimefarmshow.com.

<strong>JULY 7-23</strong>

<strong>LIHEAP Summer Energy Assistance Program</strong> begins July 7 and continues until the money runs out. By appointment only, Those in Percentage of Income Payment Plan do not qualify. Income restrictions, health restrictions, age restrictions may apply. Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., 815-933-7883.