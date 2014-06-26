Great weekend on tap

There are some music festivals upcoming in Kankakee in July, but this final weekend in June has plenty to offer for area music fans.

Maybe it was Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch's rousing Friends of the Blues show on Tuesday at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportmen's Club that set the stage for this weekend. Elmore's exceptional guitar work was a treat for area fans.

It was a warm-up for a plethora of shows on tap this weekend in Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno as well as a few national acts up north in some outdoor venues.

The weekend's surprise show is the much-anticipated reunion of former Kankakee favorites Written In Red, with lead singer Jennifer Knuth at 9 p.m. Saturday at The River House (formerly R Bar) in Kankakee.

Written In Red had a nice run at the end of the previous decade and released a self-produced CD "The Best of What's Around" in 2008 and shot a music video "Last Chance" in Chicago. Knuth has moved on to a successful career as J. Lee in the pop band Your Villain My Hero, regularly appearing throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.

Knuth will reunite with former band members Jordan Boudreau, Justin Bromley and Robb Burgess in what should be a memorable concert.

Chicago-area jam band Mr. Blotto hits the stage at 10 p.m. tonight at the Ale House Pub & Eatery in Bradley, while The Greg Schneider Band and Nick Lynch & Silversmith Band are featured on the main stage at the Friendship Fest.

After leaving the Fest Friday night, head over to the Looney Bin in Bradley to catch Rude Mood, playing until 1:30 a.m. Also on Friday, Gone Country is at the Moose Lodge in Bradley.

Manteno residents will be treated with the BS Brass Band in a concert tonight downtown at the Leo Hassett Community Center. On Saturday, the Todd Hazelrigg Band, featuring members of Genome, Brown Bag and Crussia, will playing at 9 p.m. at Route 50 North.

Lupe Carroll, who rose to fame on TV's "The Voice," will be playing a set from 6-6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Friendship Fest before The Committee Band plays at 7:15 p.m. Skeleton Crew plays at the Looney Bin at 9:30 p.m., while Just Enuff is at the Bradley American Legion.

The Silhouettes once again will close the music festivities at the Friendship Fest, playing from 9 p.m. 'til midnight Saturday on the main stage.

If you care to venture up north, Tim McGraw is playing at 7 p.m. tonight at the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, while Ray LaMontagne is at the FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Darius Rucker is at the Ravinia Festival at 7 p.m. in Highland Park.

Also on Saturday, Ringo Starr and his band is playing an 8 p.m. show at The Chicago Theatre, and parrot heads will descend upon First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre for an 8 p.m. Jimmy Buffett concert.