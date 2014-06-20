Best Bites: Restuarants and their food much appreciated

I can't tell you how many times I've been out to eat not only for work, but just for pure pleasure. I'm getting to know the restaurant managers and staff by name. Some of them know exactly what I want to drink before I ask or even suggest I try something new on the menu.

Yes, I appreciate the restaurants in our community, and I do enjoy their foods. They have wonderful foods, they bring people into our town; they are generous to a fault by giving back to our community with donations to charity and youth, and they are just super people who run a business, pay taxes and employ people. And, they love what they do.

Those are the reasons I won't disrespect any restaurant in our community by writing something negative regardless of the food or service I may have received on that one occasion.

As reader wrote, "You love everything north of the equator. What a joke."

Maybe I am, after all, I do have a cartoon by my name. But I am a commentator, not a ruthless columnist that puts down food or the staff who brings it to me. Maybe you did have a bad meal, or poor service at one time, but that's not enough for me to write something negative about any one restaurant in this community.

Next time I go south of the equator, I promise you this — I will find something good down there, too.

<p style="text-align: center;">***

Dave and I took our family to <strong>Brickstone Restaurant and</strong> <strong>Brewery</strong> for dinner. Brickstone is popular. To prove it — the parking lot is always full, there's always a wait for a table and people do enjoy their food and drink.

We arrived a bit early so we could take in the ambience. The weather was so perfect that guests who wanted to dine in their indoor patio had nearly a two-hour wait.

Dave had his usual beer, and I stepped out and tried one of their special concoctions — The Stormy Night martini. It was delicious with a little sweet and cherry taste to it. Watching bartenders Ryan and Lacie behind the bar reminded me of mad scientists mixing their potions. They are two of the best mixologists in the area.

I always feel a little sympathy for the server who waits on our table — we are, after all, a big group — but that night Amber, our server, was patient, sweet and efficient. She kept the drinks filled, the kids happy and the food delivered hot to our table.

Entree choices for the family ranged from steaks to mac and cheese for one of the kids. Dave and our grandson, Dylan, ordered the Black and Bleu Sirloin — a Black Angus steak with garlic pepper, topped with a large Portobello mushroom and topped with bleu cheese crumbs. The Portobello was wonderful, grilled perfectly.

I tried something different (for me) at Brickstone — the ribs. A half-slab of ribs glazed with Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce. They were tender, with just a little bite of sassy in the sauce. Very good.

Even though it is summer, you still have to try the French onion soup. A rich golden brown broth loaded with onions, crusty croutons, seasoned to perfection and topped with a big helping of melted mozzarella cheese. Served with crusty bread this is a definite comfort dish.

BrickStone Restaurant and Brewery is at 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. Check out the full menu on their website brickstonebrewery.com. Call 815-936-9277.

<p style="text-align: center;">***

<strong>The Longbranch</strong> in L'Erable has long been one of our favorite places to visit, especially in the summer. It's a great drive through the countryside.

Next week I'll share some details about our experience there, but I wanted readers to know that their outdoor beer garden is open now, and they will have entertainment next Friday, June 27.

The southern rock and outlaw country band Off Track will be performing in the beer garden beginning at 8 p.m.

Make sure you get there early for dinner then go outside and enjoy the concert.

The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Phone 815-694-9748.

Reservations are highly recommended. Also, they do not accept credit or debit cards, but accept cash or checks. There is an ATM in the bar.

<p style="text-align: center;">***

I'm getting ready to do my annual summer alfresco dining column. Please send me your recommendations of restaurants where you like to eat outdoors. It could be a romantic dinner for two or as simple as a hot dog by the river. Just let me know.