Reel Talk: "Million Dollar Arm"

<strong>Pamela Powell, movie reviewer for The Daily Journal, says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.</strong>

"Million Dollar Arm" starring Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi, and Alan Arkin aptly opens this weekend as the baseball season is now in full swing. This Disney film based on a true story, depicts the recruitment of two young Indian men to the game of baseball. JB is a sports agent and his career is striking out. He then grasps at straws by recruiting in the yet untapped country of India. Finding two promising pitchers, JB brings these boys to the U.S. and finds more than he initially planned.

JB (Jon Hamm) and his partner Aash (Aasif Mandvi) are two sports agents who have branched out on their own. Thus far, their business venture has been all but successful. Having placed all of their eggs in one basket, their last hope at signing a football star now has failed. The two are desperate, and desperate times call for desperate measures. Seeing the similarities between the game of cricket and baseball, JB travels to India to find their next professional pitchers. A contest of sorts is "organized" and the winners receive a large monetary prize along with the chance to travel to the U.S. and train to tryout for an Major League Baseball team. JB soon learns that these "life changing dreams also bring great responsibility," which he may not be ready to handle. With the help of his newly found Indian assistant Amit, the baseball scout Ray (Alan Arkin) and his neighbor Brenda (Lake Bell), JB attempts to find a balance in his life as he becomes "the primary care-giver" for these displaced kids.

The movie is about growing, loving and priorities along with integrity in your decisions. Hamm gives a wonderful performance as the initially self-absorbed, financially struggling sports agent who has very little depth. We watch him grow as we root for him. The two ball players, Rinku (Sharma) and Dinesh (Mittal), are sweet, young boys who would make any mother proud. Their initial innocence and naivete regarding things such as elevators is both humorous and adorable. It is such a pleasure to watch genuine interaction between all of these characters as they help each other learn, understand, and grow.

Arkin's portrayal of a scout and Pitobash as the eager to please assistant with a dream of his own added the perfect comical perspective to this story. As always, Mandvi is a pleasure to watch as he artfully portrays the sensible business partner full of insight and perceptiveness.

This is a truly delightful film that is at times laugh out loud funny, then turning on a dime to a heartfelt and emotional story. In showing the disparity between the outlying country of India and the stark, hustle-bustle of Los Angeles, the two cultures clash with humor and heart. The story keeps pace throughout the film. Each and every character is developed and important in their own right. It's wonderfully balanced film, giving you a complete story about each of the characters.

"Million Dollar Arm" is more than a story about baseball; it's a story about life and dreams. It captures the hopes everyone has while also portraying the reality of life. As the movie shows, attaining our dreams can seem improbable, but following your heart can knock down some of those barriers making those goals seem a little more attainable. This is an enjoyable, positive and uplifting film that is perfect for the entire family. It's full of ironies, humor, but in addition, knowing that it is based on a true story makes it that much more satisfying. "Million Dollar Arm" appears to be a no hitter — that's a good thing in baseball!