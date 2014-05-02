Buttons And Bows at the Bradley House

Local artists Laura Golowski and Susie Tate, of Kankakee, have collected thousands of buttons for the past 25 years, and in the process they have learned a lot about these fashion fundamentals and creative ways to use them.

On May 8 at Frank Lloyd Wright's B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee, they will share their knowledge and their buttons as they present a workshop which begins with an enlightening presentation on the origins of these historic closures and their transition from functional accessory to decorative one.

Golowski and Tate, co-owners of Belle Frog Boutique — which they call a "hopping" establishment because it has no fixed home, but only emerges to attend special events — will assist in creating a one-of-a-kind brooch from precious buttons and other ornamental baubles. You're encouraged to raid your button tins and jewelry boxes for items to bring and incorporate into this personal piece of wearable art. Possibilities are old lockets, rings, earrings, sea shells, charms, keys, tags, stick pins, cuff links and military badges that may have special meaning. No memorabilia will be harmed in the creation of this art.

As if this weren't enough, each session will be wrapped up — literally — by Halina Gumiela, owner of Kitchen Gallery in Bourbonnais, and bow-making extraordinaire. She lightheartedly will guide participants through the steps of constructing beautiful, professional looking bows for all their gift packages, wreaths, and other decorating projects.

The cost is $25 and includes supplies for both projects and refreshments. Pick a time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a light lunch, or 6:30-9 p.m. with gourmet cheeses, crackers and a signature drink. Casual dress is appropriate. Seating is limited to 30 participants per session. RSVP at wrightinkankakee.org, or by calling Laura at 815-937-9672.

Buttons And Bows is the latest production of Wright In Kankakee's Salon Series, which presents quarterly programs of interest in the sedate, warm elegance of the B. Harley Bradley House, designed by Wright in 1900. All proceeds assist Wright In Kankakee, the local nonprofit organization which owns the Bradley House, maintains it, and makes it available to the public. The Bradley House is located at 701 S. Harrison Ave.