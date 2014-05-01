Art Walk features local artists

Six outstanding local artists will be featured in the Art Walk, sponsored by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Kankakee.

Work of the artists, ranging from painters to wood turners, will be exhibited at five homes in Kankakee's Historic Riverview District. The event will offer the opportunity to talk with the artists, view their work and enjoy the ambiance of the unique homes. All work will be for sale.

Kathy Blunk, a veteran watercolorist who also co-owns an art shop in Watseka, will exhibit at the Mathieu House, 1085 S. Chicago Ave.

John Butterfield, of Bourbonnais, who uses acrylics to paint nostalgic images, such as old cars and trains; and Kristen Cecile, of Bourbonnais, a watercolorist who likes the straight, precise lines of architectural subjects, will both exhibit at the des Lauriers-Stauffenberg House, 1150 S. Poplar Ave. Refreshments also will be served at this location.

Dale and Donna Curwick, award-winning wood turners, carvers and sculptors, will exhibit at the John Edgeworth House, 1318 Cobb Blvd.

Brianna Mae Robertson, of Monee, who uses a variety of media to paint pieces inspired by nature and life experiences, will have a display at the Paul LeCour House, 915 S. Greenwood Ave..

Marilyn Wilken, a watercolorist and former adjunct professor of art at Olivet Nazarene University, will exhibit at the Cobb House, 668 S. Chicago Ave.

Advance tickets are available at CAC's Arts Center at Northfield Square mall in Bradley for $12 or at each home for $15 the day of the event. This is a fundraiser for the CAC's programs.

For more information call 815-933-ARTS.