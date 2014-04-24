Tune in tonight: Nothing's hot for 'Bad Teacher'

It's not fair, or nice, to dismiss a show on sight, but with "Bad Teacher" (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14), we'll make an exception.

As in the forgettable movie that inspired this tiresome show, gold-digger Meredith David (Ari Graynor) finds herself divorced and penniless and decides to become a teacher in order to meet hot, rich men. This might be audacious, if Meredith had any charm. But she's brittle, blunt, and worse, predictable. The considerable talents of David Alan Grier, Sara Gilbert and Kristin Davis are wasted on the one-dimensional characters of a pathetic divorced principal, a fawning geek and a nerdy fussbudget, respectively.

Somewhere around the end of the first episode, Meredith does something vaguely human (she defends some unpopular students from a mean-girl clique) but by then, "Bad Teacher" is well beyond redemption. It's guilty of the greatest comedy sin of all: it doesn't cough up one funny moment.

For the record, this appears to be the second sitcom this year (after "Trophy Wife") to attempt to channel the spirit and image of Cameron Diaz. "Trophy Wife" does a much better job of creating a somewhat sympathetic Diaz 2.0. For a glimpse of the real thing, she's on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:35 p.m., NBC) with Leslie Mann, Ronan Farrow and Gary Gulman.

• Premiering tonight, "Black Box" (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) stars Kelly Reilly as Catherine Black, a brilliant, beautiful neuroscientist seen more often in short little black dresses than hospital garb. Similar to most characters on ABC melodramas, she's on top of her game, at the head of her class, supremely overconfident and insanely oversexed.

She confides with her therapist, Helen (Vanessa Redgrave), about her wild mood swings and bipolar disorder, an affliction that gives her a sympathetic window into some of her patients.

If this sounds familiar, it's because the ground has already been pretty well covered by TNT's "Perception," starring Eric McCormack as a brilliant neuroscience professor, aided and abetted by his barely medicated psychosis.

For the record, the title "Black Box" is a bit of science lingo that can refer to the human brain. Everyone has one, even those who don't look great in, and out, of slinky cocktail outfits.

• Gems from the stream: Chris O'Dowd ("Bridesmaids," "Family Tree") stars as a young boy's quirky imaginary friend in the Irish sitcom "Moone Boy," now entering its second season exclusively on Hulu Plus.

<strong>Tonight's other highlights

</strong>

• Sheldon has every intention of abandoning inhibitions on "The Big Bang Theory" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14.)

• Much ado about national parks on the hour-long season finale of "Parks & Recreation" (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Family fare at an Italian restaurant on "Hell's Kitchen" (7 p.m. Fox, TV-14).

• A "Saturday Night Live" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) special showcases digital shorts.

• Results night on "American Idol" (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Mycroft has business in New York on "Elementary" (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Ecbert appears ready for Ragnar's arrival on "Vikings" (9 p.m., History, TV-14).

• The mayor unveils the city's official 3-D printer on "Portlandia" (9 p.m., IFC, TV-PG).

• "Adult Swim" (11 p.m., Cartoon Network) serves up a half hour special episode of "Dinner with Friends with Brett Gelman and Friends."

<strong>Cult choice

</strong>

John Wayne and Lauren Bacall star in director William Wellman's anti-communist adventure "Blood Alley" (5 p.m., TCM), featuring Anita Ekberg as a woman from "Red" China.

<strong>Series notes

</strong>

On two helpings of "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC, TV-14), just in case (7 p.m., r), bad tidings (8 p.m.) ... Elena needs distracting on "The Vampire Diaries" (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).

Tom inspires Nathan's story idea on "The Millers" (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Alan has a business plan on "Two and a Half Men" (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Bad news from home on "Reign" (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Frankie's girlfriend experiences the family up close on "Surviving Jack" (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

<strong>Late night

</strong>

Ramachandra Guha is scheduled on "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Mel Brooks and Langhorne Slim appear on "Conan" (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Mary McCormack guest-hosts Ian Somerhalder, Julian McCullough, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Ian Karmel on "Chelsea Lately" (10 p.m., E!) ... George Saunders sits down on "The Colbert Report" (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Taraji P. Henson and Earth Wind and Fire are booked on "The Arsenio Hall Show" (syndicated).

Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Hyland and Ray LaMontagne appear on "Late Show With David Letterman" (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dr. Phil McGraw, James Van Der Beek, Courtney Barnett and Steven Tyler with Joe Perry on "The Tonight Show" (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Julie Bowen, Dave Attell and Cut Copy appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Craig Ferguson hosts Emily Deschanel and Zoe Lister-Jones on "The Late Late Show" (11:35 p.m., CBS).