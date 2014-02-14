Television picks for the week of Feb. 16-22

Welcome to the all-lympics, where the Winter Games are programming and everything else is counter-programming. Here's what caught my eye:

<strong>Sunday</strong>

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 6 p.m., NBC: Figure skating; women's snowboarding; men's alpine skiing; men's cross-country skiing.

"Up," 7 p.m., ABC: Yeah, it'll be crammed with commercials. But it's still a chance to see Pixar's last really good movie-that's-not-a-"Toy Story"-sequel for free.

"BAFTA Awards," 7 p.m., BBC America: Cheerio! It's the British Oscars!

"Top Chef Estrellas," 7 p.m., Telemundo: Love? Pfft. We all know food is the international language. Latino celebrities vie for a $100,000 payday for their favorite charity in this Spanish-language reality cooking series.

"Murder on the Home Front," 9:15 p.m., PBS: This procedural crime and forensics series takes place in World War II London.

<strong>Monday</strong>

"Star-Crossed," 7 p.m., CW: A high school-set "Romeo and Juliet" story between a human and an alien makes that long-haired Davis kid who's always hovering around your daughter seem pretty good, doesn't it?

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 7 p.m., NBC: Figure skating; men's snowboarding; men's freestyle skiing; men's ski jumping.

"Worst Cooks in America," 8 p.m., Food: The good news for Season 5's competitors: It's a meal ticket. The bad news: It's a meal ticket.

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," 10:30 p.m., NBC: Leno's out and Fallon's in. So now, instead of watching Jay crack up audiences with stuff that's not particularly funny, you can watch Jimmy crack himself up with stuff that's not particularly funny.

<strong>Tuesday</strong>

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 7 p.m., NBC: Women's alpine skiing; men's freestyle skiing; women's bobsled; women's short track.

"American Experience," 8 p.m., PBS: "The Rise and Fall of Penn Station" looks at the lifespan of this historic building.

<strong>Wednesday</strong>

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 7 p.m., NBC: Figure skating; men's alpine skiing; women's bobsled; men's snowboarding.

"Super Fun Night," 8:30 p.m., ABC: Marika tries to come out in the first-season (and, barring a miracle, the series) finale.

<strong>Thursday</strong>

"The Taste," 7 p.m., ABC: Another season finale, another missed opportunity to run a wrap-up show called "After Taste."

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 7 p.m., NBC: Figure skating; freestyle skiing.

<strong>Friday</strong>

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 7 p.m., NBC: Women's alpine skiing; speedskating.

"Shark Tank," 8 p.m., ABC: It must be hard to pitch a spy school to Mark Cuban. You could answer his questions, but then you'd have to kill him.

"Great Performances," 8 p.m., PBS: Der Stingle performs songs from his album and upcoming Broadway musical in "Sting: The Last Ship." You ought to watch, because otherwise, you'll have ... wait for it ... missed the boat.

<strong>Saturday</strong>

"Olympics 2014 Primetime," 7 p.m., NBC: Men's alpine skiing; figure skating; men's snowboarding; speedskating.

"Ripper Street," 8 p.m., BBC America: Ready to get ripped? Season 2 begins.

"About a Boy," 10 p.m., NBC: This new series from "Parenthood's" Jason Katims is based on the Nick Hornby novel.