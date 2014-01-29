The Thrifty Traveler: How to travel with a high-strung pooch

The travel tribulations I've experienced with my mischief-making Labrador, Maggie, are well documented. From coffee baths resulting from gas station escape attempts, to vet bills ranging in the thousands of dollars as a result of self-injurious behaviors during an overnight kennel stay; her high-strung antics are a matter of public record. Factor in the countless stink piles she seems to instinctively find during any woodsy excursion we take, and I think it's safe to say she's a handful.

Still, she's my furry handful and I wouldn't trade her for anything. Handling her independent personality on the road isn't always easy, but my husband and I have found a few ways to make things work as smoothly as possible. Following are a few of our tried-and-true tricks for effective pet parenting on the road.

<strong>Pay attention to housing</strong>

Since anything more than a day at doggie daycare puts Maggie in a full-on meltdown, considering how she'll be housed during any trip plays a large part in our planning process. Sitters are fine when my husband and I are traveling without her, but the truth is we know with her advancing age our time with her is limited. This makes her inclusion in family getaways a major priority. For overnight stays, we typically opt for dog-friendly hotels with nominal to no pet fees. Since she experiences separation anxiety if we head to dinner without her, our go-to solution of vegetarian pizza delivery keeps things in financial check as well.

When it comes to finding a place she'll enjoy while we relax as a family for a few days, things sometimes become a tad more expensive. At a ranch we traveled to recently for our anniversary, the canine fee rang in at a whopping $170. I'll be honest. I initially balked at the idea altogether. As I reflected further upon the price point, however, I decided the fact we were staying for three days diluted my resistance somewhat.

For short getaways, we typically pay a $50 overnight fee for a sitter. This would have meant a $150 price tag if we had taken our anniversary getaway without her. Since dishing out an extra 20 bucks in this case meant she could come with us and enjoy the hiking trails, animal experiences and outdoor demonstrations, I decided to build a bridge and get over it. Other strategies we use with her include paying a bit extra for an actual cottage or rental home with kitchen facilities. The environment tends to stress her out less than hotel rooms, and we can make up the additional expenditure by preparing a few meals in our home away from home.

<strong>Use restraint</strong>

When you become a parent to a dog as excitable as mine, you realize pretty quickly how critical it is to have access to a hitching post that will stand up to some serious tugging — especially if you're planning on grabbing a meal someplace you can actually sit down to eat in peace. Those girly little bistro tables outside the sandwich shop that's calling your name aren't going to cut it when you're traveling with an 80-pound Labrador.

I've found that picnic tables are a safe bet, making them my top doggie dining choice at rest areas and restaurants across the country. Once my husband and I are seated and Maggie's aware there will be food involved, she's pretty much committed to whatever comes next. That said, she's an easily distractible pooch. One poodle hanging out the window of a nearby automobile and all bets are off. This is where the sturdiness factor comes into play. There's no way she can haul an entire picnic table holding two grown adults across a parking lot or onto a highway. Believe me, she's tried.

For other activities, it's helpful when there's a log fence or a hefty set of outdoor bleachers. That way, if we're watching an outdoor competition or stopping to check messages from a public park with no designated canine area, we can have both hands free while she's able to relax in safety.

Since she's a bigger dog, we always pack two leashes to extend her radius while still making sure we can haul her back to safety if something catches her attention.

<strong>Keep her entertained</strong>

Overstimulation can be stressful to pets with nervous tendencies. This is definitely the case with mine, which is why we try to have an array of tug ropes and stuffed animals to keep her focused in chaotic situations. And as much as we try to keep her calorie count in constant check during her senior years, the truth is she's most easily focused with food. The girl will stay in the zone for an hour or more simply to catch a single piece of plain popcorn at a time.

Preparing a batch or two ahead of any road trip is an easy and inexpensive way to redirect her while one of us transports luggage and supplies from the automobile to the hotel room. Other popular and time-consuming hits include peanut-butter-filled chew toys and dishes of hard ice cream.